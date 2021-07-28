Best laptop for animation 2021

If you're a digital artist looking to buy the best laptop for animation, then you've come to the right place. On this page you'll find our top picks for laptops that are perfect for animating on, no matter if you're using traditional hand-drawn art, computer-generated 3D images, or a mixture of the two.

The laptops on this page are all powerful enough to handle animation, and can run popular 2D and 3D animation apps like After Effects, Blender, Maya and more. The best laptops for animation will offer new multi-core processors, plenty of RAM, and even dedicated graphics cards - the latter is especially important if you're creating complex 3D animations.

Not only will they be powerful, they will be thin and light enough to carry around with you, with excellent screens and speakers to preview your work. We've also included 2-in-1 laptops that can be used like digital canvases, where you can draw on their touchscreens using a stylus. Be sure to also look at our guide to the best laptop for graphic design as well.

The best laptop for animation: the best of 2021

(Image credit: Razer)

01. Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition (2020) The best laptop for animation overall CPU: Intel Core i7-10875H | Graphics: Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 | RAM: 32GB DDR4-2933MHz | Screen: 15.6" OLED 4K Touch 60Hz, 100% DCI-P3, factory calibrated | Storage: 1TB SSD £4,299 View at Currys PC World Check Amazon Extremely powerful Brilliant screen Not everyone needs this power

If you need some serious power when animating, and you're doing it professionally, then the Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition (2020) is the laptop for you. Packed with cutting edge components from Intel and Nvidia, this is a beast of a laptop that will help speed up your workflow.

As the name suggests, this is a model of the Razer Blade 15 (which is a gaming laptop) that's specifically for professional use. That means it comes with Nvidia's studio drivers. These are been specially made to work with creative apps like Maya, so the laptop works even better when animating on it.

The screen is also gorgeous, with a 4K touchscreen panel that supports 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. It's a very expensive laptop, however, and for many animators it offers a level of performance that they just might not need. In that case, there are more affordable, and more suitable, options below. But, if you need the very best, this is it.

(Image credit: Apple)

02. MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020) The best portable laptop for animators CPU: Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU | Graphics: Integrated 8-core GPU | RAM: 8GB – 16GB unified memory | Screen: 13.3-inch 2560 x 1600 LED-backlit Retina display | Storage: 256GB – 2TB SSD | Dimensions (H x W x D): 30.41 x 21.24 x 1.56 cm Prime £1,129.97 View at Amazon £1,167.87 View at John Lewis £1,189 View at very.co.uk Huge battery life Great performance Lacks ports

Last year, Apple launched a new MacBook Pro 13-inch model with a huge hardware overhaul, and it is definitely one of the best laptops for animation. It now comes with Apple's very own M1 chip (rather than an Intel processor), and this allows the MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020) to provide some seriously impressive performance, while keeping its thin and (relatively) light design.

Thanks to the Apple M1 chip, it can handle your creative animation workflow with ease, and it does so virtually silently. It's also got the longest battery life ever seen in a MacBook. We've tested it ourselves and it's seriously impressive, allowing you to work all day and still have battery life left. This means it's a great choice for animators who often travel a lot.

Also read: MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020) review

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

03. Gigabyte Aero 17 (2021) A powerful laptop for animation CPU: Intel Core i9-10980HK | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q | RAM: 64GB | Screen: 17.3-inch UHD 4K OLED | Storage: 2 x 1TB SSD Prime £2,257.49 View at Amazon Prime £2,554.69 View at Amazon Prime £2,963.90 View at Amazon Outstanding performance Gorgeous display Abundance of ports Runs hot OK battery life

The Gigabyte Aero 17 (2021) is one of the most powerful laptops money can buy right now, which makes it an excellent choice for animators. Not only does it pack some of the best mobile tech around right now, but it comes with an absolutely stunning display, and plenty of ports.

That 17.3-inch display comes in a 4K resolution, so your work is going to look its very best, and with up to a Core i9 processor and 64GB of RAM, this is an immensely powerful mobile workstation.

There are trade offs, as it's an expensive laptop and battery life isn't great, but if you have the budget and need the power, then this is a brilliant investment.

(Image credit: Acer)

If you're looking for a flexible laptop for doing some animation on, then the Acer Spin 5 is a great choice. It's affordable, especially compared to a lot of the other laptops on this list, but that doesn't mean it skimps on features or performance.

For a start, this is a laptop that can handle pretty much any animation app you rely on (though it'll struggle with complex 3D animations due to its lack of dedicated graphics card), and with a 12 hour battery life, it's a device you can comfortably use for a whole work day.

It's also a 2-in-1 device, which means as well as being a traditional laptop, its screen can flip back, turning it into a tablet-like device. This can be a big boon to productivity, as you can use a stylus to draw on the touchscreen. The screen is also a 3:2 aspect ratio, which actually makes drawing and working on more comfortable, as the screen is taller.

Unlike most other laptops, the Acer Spin 5 comes with a stylus included, which makes it even better value. It's not a cheap stylus either, but a fully-featured one that can really help you with your art and animation.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

05. Microsoft Surface Book 3 A premium laptop for animation CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 – i7-1065G7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti with Max-Q Design | RAM: 8GB – 32GB 3733Mhz LPDDR4x | Screen: 13.5-inch 3000 x 2000 (267 PPI) – 15-inch 3240 x 2160 (260 PPI) PixelSense Display | Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB PCIe SSD £1,679 View at Microsoft UK IE Prime £2,499 View at Amazon £2,499 View at John Lewis Beautiful design Gorgeous screen Pricey Not the most powerful

The Surface Book 3 is a stylish, brilliantly-built laptop for animation. It's got one of the nicest displays you can get on a portable, which means your animations are going to look sublime, and it's a touchscreen as well, which works brilliantly with the Surface Pen stylus - which is sold separately.

It's not just a looker, either. It comes with some incredibly powerful specs, and you can even configure it to come with a discrete GPU, so it can handle 3D animations as well.

It runs Windows 10, so you've got access to the most popular animation suites on the market, and it's thin and light enough to carry around with you with ease.

(Image credit: Apple)

06. Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Another great laptop for animation from Apple CPU: Apple M1 | Graphics: Integrated 7-core /8-core GPU | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch (diagonal) 2,560 x 1,600 LED-backlit display with IPS technology | Storage: 256GB – 2TB SSD | Dimensions: 11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches (30.41 x 21.24 x 1.61cm; W x D x H) £889.87 View at Amazon £893 View at John Lewis £1,149 View at very.co.uk Thin and light Silent Fanless design could impact performance

The Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) is another excellent laptop for animation. Like the MacBook Pro, it's powered by Apple's new M1 chip, which is plenty powerful for running any animation apps you rely on. Best of all, it's thin and light enough to be carried around with you, with a battery life that far outlasts many of its competitors.

It has an excellent Retina screen, that is a joy to work on, and it offers a very similar level of performance as the more expensive MacBook Pro 13-inch. It has a fanless design, which keeps it thin and light, and also means it's practically silent when in use. This does mean that when under intense loads it won't perform quite as well as the MacBook Pro (which does have fans).

However, for most people this won't be an issue, and the lower price point will make this a much more attractive purchase for animators.

Also read: MacBook Air (M1, 2020) review

(Image credit: Acer)

The Acer ConceptD 7 is another powerful creative laptop that is a brilliant choice for animating on. It features high-end Nvidia RTX graphics, which makes it an excellent choice for people looking to animate complex 3D scenes.

The Pantone-validated 4K IPS screen is also by far one of the best we've seen in a laptop, which means your animations will look their very best when you're working on them. And all that power will render your work quickly and easily, so you can move on to new projects with ease.

It's expensive, and it's not the thinnest or lightest laptop on this list, but it's well worth investing in if you're looking for a real workhorse to animate on.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14S Yoga, is a solid and affordable convertible that is a great choice for animation. It's got some great internals, including an 11th-gen Intel Core processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics, which will handle animation apps with ease.

Best of all, its 2-in-1 design allows you to work on its touchscreen, and the included stylus means sketching is a joy.

It's nice and affordable as well, compared to some of the more expensive laptops on this list, and while the battery life isn't the longest, at around 9 hours, it's still pretty impressive, and should get you through a work day before you need to plug it in to charge.

