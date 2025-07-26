Calling all students: whether you're back to school or off to college – I've found 3 pretty sweet deals on creative laptops that I'd definitely buy if I were still a photography student (I graduated almost 4 years ago, yikes).

I know how tough it can be to find tech on a budget, so all of the laptop deals below from Best Buy's back-to-school sale are under $700, and one is only $299.99 if you're really in a pinch.

While we have several dedicated guides covering the best laptops for graphic design, as well as the best MacBooks for students, I think the options I've picked out below are suitable for pretty much all creative courses. I've got all the details you need below, but if you prefer to work with a drawing tablet, take a look at these 3 drawing tab deals all under $50.

Today's best laptop deals for students

Budget choice Save $230 HP (8GB + 256GB): was $529.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy Overview: While HP makes great laptops, I don't have the highest of hopes for this one based solely on the spec sheet in complete honesty. With that said, it is unbelievably difficult to find a good laptop for under $300, so this might be the best option for you if you have a tighter budget to work with for your studies. Key features: Display: 15.6-inch, LED touchscreen (1366 x 768 ) 60Hz | Processor:Intel 13th Generation Core i3 | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics | RAM: 8GB |SSD: 256GB | OS: Windows 11 Home | Weight: 3.52 pounds |

Save $350 Lenovo Yoga 7 (2-in-1) 16GB + 512GB: was $949.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Overview: We think the 16-inch Lenovo Yoga 7 is a superb choice for students, given that its portability and touchscreen design make it usable as a laptop or tablet. It's lightweight and efficient for work on the go, and its generous storage size is ideal for storing large files. Also, the 2K screen will be a dream for streaming Netflix. Key features: Display: 16-inch 2K LCD (1920x1200) 60Hz touchscreen | Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 300 | GPU: AMD Radeon 840M| RAM: 16GB |SSD: 512GB | OS: Windows 11 Home | Weight: 3.96 pounds

Samsung Galaxy Book4 360: was $2,099.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy Overview: Samsung makes excellent laptops, and the Book4 series was the latest you could get up until recently, when the Book5 series stole the show. In any case, this laptop is premium in almost every way, with a stunning AMOLED display, Intel Core 7 processor, and a hybrid 2-in-1 design making it fun and portable. Key features: Display: 15.6-inch OLED (1920x 1080) 60HZ | Processor: Intel Core 7 Series 1 | GPU: Intel Graphics | RAM: 16GB | SSD: 512GB |OS: Windows 11 Home | Weight: 3.22 pounds

Below, you can find the best deals and lowest prices on top-spec laptops in your region and worldwide using our clever deals widget. It updates 24/7, so be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking for the right time to buy.