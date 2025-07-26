Students: I've found 3 laptop deals all under $700 to get you back-to-school prepped

One of them is only $299.99 if you're really on a strict budget.

Calling all students: whether you're back to school or off to college – I've found 3 pretty sweet deals on creative laptops that I'd definitely buy if I were still a photography student (I graduated almost 4 years ago, yikes).

I know how tough it can be to find tech on a budget, so all of the laptop deals below from Best Buy's back-to-school sale are under $700, and one is only $299.99 if you're really in a pinch.

HP (8GB + 256GB): was $529.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy

Overview: While HP makes great laptops, I don't have the highest of hopes for this one based solely on the spec sheet in complete honesty. With that said, it is unbelievably difficult to find a good laptop for under $300, so this might be the best option for you if you have a tighter budget to work with for your studies.

Key features: Display: 15.6-inch, LED touchscreen (1366 x 768 ) 60Hz | Processor:Intel 13th Generation Core i3 | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics | RAM: 8GB |SSD: 256GB | OS: Windows 11 Home | Weight: 3.52 pounds |

Lenovo Yoga 7 (2-in-1) 16GB + 512GB: was $949.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

Overview: We think the 16-inch Lenovo Yoga 7 is a superb choice for students, given that its portability and touchscreen design make it usable as a laptop or tablet. It's lightweight and efficient for work on the go, and its generous storage size is ideal for storing large files. Also, the 2K screen will be a dream for streaming Netflix.

Key features: Display: 16-inch 2K LCD (1920x1200) 60Hz touchscreen | Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 300 | GPU: AMD Radeon 840M| RAM: 16GB |SSD: 512GB | OS: Windows 11 Home | Weight: 3.96 pounds

Samsung Galaxy Book4 360: was $2,099.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Overview: Samsung makes excellent laptops, and the Book4 series was the latest you could get up until recently, when the Book5 series stole the show. In any case, this laptop is premium in almost every way, with a stunning AMOLED display, Intel Core 7 processor, and a hybrid 2-in-1 design making it fun and portable.

Key features: Display: 15.6-inch OLED (1920x 1080) 60HZ | Processor: Intel Core 7 Series 1 | GPU: Intel Graphics | RAM: 16GB | SSD: 512GB |OS: Windows 11 Home | Weight: 3.22 pounds

