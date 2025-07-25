Samsung may have just announced its latest Galaxy Watch 8 series, but that only means that its current Watch 7 model is even more affordable - with $100 off right now over at Amazon. This is great news for students who don't need the latest-edition tech, and as a graduate myself, I can tell you that owning any smartwatch is a great way to not only keep tabs on the time, but manage life admin as well.

You might be able to get an even better price than this if you're eligible for Samsung's student discount. The company has already knocked $90 off the price tag for the basic 40mm model, so with student savings added, expect to pay even less. I might be a few models behind, but I'm a proud owner of the Galaxy Watch 6, and I've found that this wearable not only looks sleek and stylish, but keeps things ticking along nicely in the background.

For example, I get alerted if my heart rate or stress levels peak, I can check all of my notifications without unlocking my phone (avoiding distraction), and Galaxy AI gives me a daily Energy Score based on my activity, with advice to help me focus and function correctly (usually it just tells me to get more sleep). Looking for something different? We have a guide to the best Apple Watch Ultra prices for some top discounts, or see our roundup of the best Apple Watch alternatives for Android users.

Today's best Galaxy Watch 7 deal

Save $100.99 Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm, Bluetooth): was $299.99 now $199 at Amazon Overview: This is the lowest recorded price to date on the Galaxy Watch 7, which was the latest smartwatch from Samsung up until a few weeks ago when the Watch 8 launched during Unpacked. This doesn't make the Watch 7 any less desirable, and its still a dedicated rival to the Apple Watch Series 10 lineup. Key features: Watch size: 44mm / 40mm | Material: Armour Aluminium, Sapphire Crystal | Processor: 5-core 3nm Processor | Battery: 425mAh/300mAh | Resistance: IP68 5 ATM+, MIL-STD-810H Release date: July 2024. Price check: $209.99 at Best Buy | $209.99 at Samsung Review consensus: We're yet to try out the Galaxy Watch 7 for ourselves, but our sister sites have highly praised the Galaxy Watch 7 for its responsive interface and accurate sleep insights. It doesn't seem to offer the biggest upgrades from its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 6, but it has exclusive Galaxy AI features for next-level health monitoring and sleep insights. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |



Below you can find the best deals and lowest prices on the Galaxy Watch 7 in your region and worldwide using our clever deals widget. It updates 24/7, so be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking back regularly if you're waiting for the right time to buy.