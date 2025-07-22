Up until now, I've been using a basic household iron for my Cricut heat transfer projects using my Cricut Maker 4. But that's all about to change thanks to Cricut's latest promotion whereby it's offering a free Cricut Hat Press (worth £139.99) with the purchase of any Cricut heat press or cutting machine.

I didn't even hesitate to jump on this deal, as I've been wanting a Cricut EasyPress Mini (one of the best Cricut machines) for a while now, and almost bit the bullet during Prime Day and bought one when it was reduced to £39.99.

I'm now SO GLAD that I didn't, as I've been able to purchase one directly from Cricut's website for £49.99, but with a free Hat Press included, plus free delivery, as well as a small discount on a roll of Smart Vinyl thanks to my Cricut Access monthly subscription.

In total, this means that I've managed to save £145 on my order compared with buying these machines individually. And just so you know that I'm not fibbing, feel free to have a gander at my order invoice below. Based in the US? You can still get a discount on a Cricut Hat Press, which is currently on sale for $129.99, down from $149.99, directly from Cricut. For UK crafters, I've got all the details on this deal for you below.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Cricut) (Image credit: Future)

Bag your free Cricut Hat Press (yes, really)

UK only promo Cricut Hat Press: was £139.99 at Cricut EMEA I'm so excited to use these new heat press machines with my Cricut Maker 4 once they arrive. As someone who never irons clothes (don't judge me, I'm convinced it's a generational thing), I'm thrilled to be throwing away my rusty old iron and trading it in for the real deal. I've learnt that you can use the Cricut Hat Press with both HTV (heat transfer) Vinyl, as well as infusible ink, which is Cricut's answer to a type of sublimation that transfers your designs flush against the hat material.

