Quick! Cricut is giving away free Hat Presses (worth £139.99)

The catch is you have to buy a cutting machine or heat press to redeem it – but the cheapest one that qualifies is only £49.99.

Cricut Hat Press
(Image credit: Future / Cricut)

Up until now, I've been using a basic household iron for my Cricut heat transfer projects using my Cricut Maker 4. But that's all about to change thanks to Cricut's latest promotion whereby it's offering a free Cricut Hat Press (worth £139.99) with the purchase of any Cricut heat press or cutting machine.

Psst - Take a look at my latest Cricut Maker 4 review.

Cricut Hat Press
I'm so excited to use these new heat press machines with my Cricut Maker 4 once they arrive. As someone who never irons clothes (don't judge me, I'm convinced it's a generational thing), I'm thrilled to be throwing away my rusty old iron and trading it in for the real deal.

I've learnt that you can use the Cricut Hat Press with both HTV (heat transfer) Vinyl, as well as infusible ink, which is Cricut's answer to a type of sublimation that transfers your designs flush against the hat material.

