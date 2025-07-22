How to achieve creative alchemy: Vwei reveals his process for striking fantasy game art

Discover the artist's four-step workflow.

Striking fantasy scene; a wizard
(Image credit: Vwei)

Sometimes making fantasy art for video games can feel like alchemy, starting with a blank canvas and creating gold, of sorts. I’m not sure that’s quite what the alchemist in my scene is doing, but stick with me and I’ll break down my process for creating this image. Hopefully, it may provide you with some ideas for how to approach your own game art (see our guides to the best digital art software and the best drawing tablets if you need new tools).

I split my workflow into four main parts. The first is to establish the overall direction I want for the painting, which will require finding references that match up with the style I have in mind. Next, comes sketching out the initial line drawing. In order to see the structural relationship between the characters and the scene, I like to keep everything as relaxed as possible at this stage, which helps me stay open to new possibilities.

Artist headshot; a young man
Vwei

Based in Chengdu, China, Vwei is as a games artist whose work has featured in Magic: The Gathering, Honor of Kings and Total War: Warhammer.

