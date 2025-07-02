Reading an artist's journey is captivating, especially when you discover the clash of influences that have been inspirational. While we can all read the best Procreate tutorials to learn the techniques, sometimes you need creative freedom to find your way.

Inna Vjuzhanina is a fantasy artist based in Ukraine. She focuses on personal work and funds her journey as an independent artist through her print store and Patreon. Here she talks about her process of "painting out her feelings" to create these distinctive portraits of strong female characters, and how the pitfalls of your early career can help you find your true path.

If you're inspired by Inna's artwork, check out our guide to the best digital art software to create your own character illustrations. Need to upgrade your kit? Take a look at the best drawing tablets tested and recommended by artists.

"My self-brief for this piece was to keep the character powerful and mysterious.’ (Image credit: Inna Vjuzhanina)

CB: Can you pinpoint any early influences on your artwork? Inna Vjuzhanina: I grew up in Ukraine, which has incredibly rich and vibrant folk art that really influenced my love for bold, vibrant colours. As a '90s kid, the only kind of entertainment you got was what was playing on TV. My childhood TV shows included Xena: Warrior Princess, Buffy the Vampire Slaye,r and Charmed, so I reckon my love for magic and strong women who pull no punches certainly stems from there.

CB: How about now? Have you found any new inspirations? IV: Films and video games have a major say as well. I’m an empath, so strong emotions and powerful stories are things that always have a great impact on me. When a particular story or a character connects with me, I get this immense reservoir of energy that I need to create an outlet for. “Painting out the feelings” is what I call this process of channelling that energy into my artwork.

"A tribute to my love of gardens. I was preparing my own for winter, and those very last blooms always feel so special." (Image credit: Inna Vjuzhanina)

CB: Is there a single piece that had a particular effect on you? IV: Yes! It was actually a 3D render. I was still dabbling in various creative branches at that time. And then I came across the work of Nicobass on DeviantArt. His Tomb Raider artworks impressed me so much that I knew I wanted to pursue art for sure. That’s how it started for me.

CB: What do you remember about your first paid commission as an artist? IV: That commission was a gig to illustrate a graphic novel for a self-published author. The project was drastically underpaid and never finished, but I’m grateful for it. Thanks to that commission, I was motivated to quit my office job and start pursuing art. It also made me realise that I never, ever want to illustrate labour-heavy projects like a graphic novel again, and that I prefer singular illustrations to creating sequential art.

"As someone who loves greenhouses and gardening, I painted this witch while waiting for spring in real life." (Image credit: Inna Vjuzhanina)

"I’m fascinated how some flowers keep blooming during the first weeks of cold. That’s where you get magical frost effects!" (Image credit: Inna Vjuzhanina)

CB: Moving into the present, what have you been working on recently? IV: My latest paintings are a series of Arcane-inspired character portraits. That franchise is incredibly dear to me, so working on each piece feels like paying tribute to an old friend. An emotional connection to the subject is incredibly important to me, which I only realised upon some self-reflection down the line. So right now my main focus is personal art, and I’m only taking commissioned work if the subject matter connects with me.

CB: How does life as an artist compare with what you first expected? IV: It’s way better than I imagined! I thought I’d be living from commission to commission, doing private gigs and company work, hoping the big clients would notice me one day. But upon realising that freedom of creative expression is vitally important to me, I worked hard to break away from that and started doing my own thing. This has its own set of challenges, of course, but I’m waking up excited every single day, and that’s how I know I’m on the right track.

"It was the heat of the summer and I felt like painting something refreshing and magical. It also gave me the chance to play around with water effects." (Image credit: Inna Vjuzhanina)

CB: Looking back, what would you say to your younger self? IV: Honestly, I’d tell her to do exactly the things I did, with all the chaos and pitfalls along the way. I don’t see “mistakes” as something to be avoided or to be guided away from. Trying different things with various outcomes is what gives you valuable experience and knowledge. It may seem like stumbling in the dark at times, but in hindsight, it’s always a great lesson that you grow from.

CB: Do you have any thoughts on the art world and industry today? IV: I definitely enjoy the part that social media is playing now. I remember when I was starting out, the main art hub was just DeviantArt. You would comment on each other’s art and try to make friends, but there were a lot of limitations to it. But right now, you have so many platforms that allow you to connect with other artists, companies, and fans. Personally, I really enjoy seeing the aspects of everyday life of my peers and favourite artists. It allows you to see the things you have in common, better understand a person and the challenges they’re facing, and simply connect on a human level. And not to mention that social media gives you the opportunity to be noticed by major companies without even reaching out to them.

"I wanted to experiment with combining a painterly meadow and a realistic character. I just love how the two clashed together." (Image credit: Inna Vjuzhanina)

CB: Is there a character or scene you’ve painted that you most identify with? IV: Oh, that’s a tricky one. I actually wouldn’t pin it down to just one piece, simply because the human soul is such a multifaceted being that no one painting or character can capture enough of it to truly be a significant representation. Every painting I’ve created showcases one or a few aspects of my own personality, so I really can’t pick just the one.

CB: What are your plans going forward, personally or professionally? IV: I’ve always been curious about art conventions but never took the time to do any, just because the whole process felt way too overwhelming. In 2023, I was the guest of honour at the aniMUC convention in Germany – my much-needed push to dive in! It was such a phenomenally fantastic experience that I knew I wanted to do more from that point on. I already did one local convention afterwards, and 2025 promises to be very interesting in that regard, too. I’ll be announcing everything on social media, so stay in touch!