Discovering how professional artists make use of good and novel techniques can unlock avenues of creativity. We caught up with video game concept artist Sathish Kumar, via our sister magazine ImagineFX, to ask him to share a technique.

"The goal for these illustrations was to experiment with the brushwork, colour, and storytelling – as well as to have fun," says Sathish. "Each sketch reflects a subject that caught my eye, whether it’s a quiet forest path or a mood that resonated with me in some way."

He adds, "My process begins with finding a reference for inspiration. Then I write a one-line story or idea to guide the concept and draw a quick thumbnail to keep loose and efficient. Once I’ve settled on a composition, I do quick colour sketches to explore moods and palettes. After the overall feel is locked, I render the final image."

If you're inspired, read up on the best digital art software to use to create art like this. Having access to some of the best drawing tablets can also make this early sketching stage feel much more natural and expressive. Below, Sathish shares his art insights.

1. Sketch a first draft (Image: © Sathish Kumar) I tend to ideate quickly on paper as I find it helps to keep the sketches simple and efficient by bypassing the computer altogether. I’m not trying to make a pretty picture this early in the process; I’m trying to put my ideas onto paper so I can then flesh them out later.

2. Develop the image (Image: © Unknown) Thumbnail sketches also stop me from getting too bogged down in details. If a concept isn’t working, I can just discard it and start again. This approach also stops me from getting too attached to a single idea. At this stage, I’m still playing with different moods and lighting variations to enhance the story.

3. Draw from real life (Image: © Getty Images) Inspiration can come from anywhere. Even an image of grapes can influence my colour palette. True artistry lies in how we choose to interpret and transform the world that surrounds us and channel it into our work. It’s something that drives my sketches, which each have their focus, whether that’s the story, colour, or brushwork.

