Few arcade shooters have left fingerprints as deep as R-Type. Its imagery is burned into the collective memory: the Force ping-ponging about the screen, the Wave Cannon charging in silence, levels that feel less like stages and more like hostile ecosystems. But to understand why R-Type landed with such force in the late 1980s, and continues to inspire with R-Type Delta: HD Boosted, and be replayed (I have the Evercade cart), you have to look beyond the screen and back to Irem itself, and the particular moment in arcade history that shaped it.

By the mid-80s, game arcades were brutally competitive spaces, and shooters were locked in an arms race of spectacle and difficulty. Companies like Toaplan, Konami, and Namco were iterating rapidly, but Irem carved out a different identity. Where many shooters leaned into speed and reflex, Irem’s games often felt heavier, more deliberate, more spatially oppressive. Retro games like Image Fight and Mr. Heli prioritised enemy behaviour, positioning, and pressure over raw screen-filling chaos.

It was within that culture that Kazuma Kujo cut his teeth. Before taking the reins on R-Type Delta and later games in the series, including as producer and lead game designer at Granzella for R-Type Delta HD Boosted, Kujo had already worked on arcade games at Irem, absorbing a development ethos shaped by 8- and 16-bit coin-op realities: limited memory, unforgiving players, and the need to communicate intent instantly through enemy design.

As he puts it: “The fact that I’d actually worked on arcade shooting games at Irem, had discussions with Irem staff about game development, and repeatedly read through materials left behind by my predecessors became my foundation when I first took on the challenge of creating an R-Type series title.”

The original R-Type released in 1987 and was followed by two sequels and Leo. It continues to inspire game designers. (Image credit: Irem)

Retro game insights

Those materials mattered because Irem, like many arcade developers of the era, documented obsessively. Enemy tables, damage values, spawn timings, and stage layouts were how design knowledge survived team changes and shifting hardware. When Kujo later came on board the R-Type series, he inherited an era-defining brand and a body of thinking built during the arcade boom’s most demanding years.

That inheritance also came with pressure. R-Type had launched in 1987 as a statement game, one that rejected twitch-heavy improvisation in favour of memorisation, positioning, and calculated risk. Returning to that world years later for a PlayStation release was daunting.

“When we started developing R-Type Delta, I was extremely nervous, but at the same time, I was also confident that we’d be able to find a way through; some common ground (between the previous iterations and Delta),” reflects Kujo.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That “common ground” wasn’t visual nostalgia. It was structural. Arcade shooters at Irem were built around intent: why an enemy exists, where it appears, and how it forces the player to respond. The goal was to transfer that ethos onto new hardware, and for the first time, using 3D graphics

Kujo explains: “In particular, the mindset I acquired during my time at Irem – about creating enemy specifications, enemy placement, and boldly structuring stages for level design –served as the basis for R-Type Delta’s game design.”

This way of thinking helps explain why R-Type still feels distinct within the genre, even as in the case of Delta, it evolves into 3D. While its mechanics are iconic, Kujo argues their power comes from the design discipline surrounding them.

“Of course, features like the Force and the Wave Cannon are essential, but I think what really stands out is the consistency in level design and enemy creation that brings those mechanics to life, the boldness of stage composition, and the refusal to follow fleeting trends in game pacing,” he says.

Kazuma Kujo came onto the R-Type series for Delta, released in 1998 for PlayStation, and has worked on releases in the series from R-Types Tactics to Final. (Image credit: Irem / City Connection)

The R-Type template

That refusal to chase trends was unusual even in the late '80s and early '90s, when arcade developers were under constant pressure to escalate speed and spectacle. R-Type instead asked players to slow down, learn, and survive. That philosophy has aged surprisingly well, allowing different generations of R-Type games to coexist.

“Because of this, even as remakes of older titles coexist with new entries, both manage to share common traits while maintaining their own individuality.”

For Kujo, this isn’t accidental: “This coexistence shows that multiple companies continue to release R-Type titles in parallel, and that the R-Type series is not just a single game franchise; it has become a format that continues to influence the entire shooting game genre.”

The R-Type ship illustrated for an Irem newsletter, showing the evolution of the craft's design. (Image credit: Irem)

Despite decades of sequels, remasters, and reinterpretations, Kujo is candid about where the benchmark was set. “I hate to admit it, but I feel the original R-Type is the most complete in every respect.”

That completeness is a direct product of its time. The original R-Type was built when arcade games had to earn every credit, when difficulty curves were unforgiving, and when visual identity had to be instantly legible across a noisy, smoky arcade floor.

“Anyone involved in creating R-Type titles is both captivated and overwhelmed by the originality and boldness of its level design.”

For Kujo, certain moments still define the series’ design DNA. “The Wave Cannon, the Force, and the enemies you must defeat using them… Stage 1’s Gomander, Stage 3’s massive battleship, Level 4’s green clusters/blobs, Stage 5’s Mura/Slither – their nature as enemies and their visuals are all incredibly refined.”

Later entries don’t try to escape the shadow of the original but embrace, develop, and even subvert it. “Even when making new R-Type games, we break down the stage and enemy components of the original R-Type and use them as a framework, adding new ideas on top of that.”

More wonderful R-Type ship art, again from an internal Irem newsletter. (Image credit: Irem)

Outside influences

Kujo’s thinking, however, was never shaped by shooters alone. While classic Irem retro game shooters such as R-Type, R-Type II, R-Type III, and Image Fight fed directly into Kujo’s own games, R-Type Delta and R-Type Final 2 / 3 Evolved, other genres left their mark too.

“Outside of shooters, the original Resident Evil and Another World influenced the game design and development of Disaster Report,” he sa