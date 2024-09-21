Antstream Arcade is the retro game collection I've always wanted, and everyday is an inspiration

1,300 retro games from Atari to Nintendo, and the arcades, now on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Antstream Arcade; an illustration of a girl sat in front of a panel of retro games
(Image credit: Antstream)

Antstream Arcade is now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and everyday I drop in and find inspiration in this collection of retro games. Whether you're an indie game dev searching for ideas, a digital artist looking for a fresh approach to character design, or just need a break and refresh, this vast collection of retro games never fails to present an unusual, cult classic hidden amongst some familiar releases.

There are over 1,300 retro games in Antstream Arcade's library, including titles released on Nintendo, Atari, PlayStation and Sega consoles as well as home computers such as the ZX Spectrum, Amiga and Amstrad. Naturally, there are arcade hits in here too, from SNK, Irem, Namco, and more. From Alien Breed to Zool, this streaming collection is a literal A-Z of classic games, and you needn't own one of the best retro consoles to play them.

Ian Dean
Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

