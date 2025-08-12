Your living room is the heart of your home, a space where comfort meets functionality. But according to one interior design expert, many people unknowingly sabotage their space with a few key layout mistakes.



Whether you're moving into a new home or refreshing an old setup, avoiding these common errors could instantly improve both style and flow. Because as stylish at the most iconic interior design trends might appear, it's all too easy to make these 8 simple mistakes.

01. Pushing All Furniture Against the Walls

(Image credit: Suchada Tansirimas)

While it might seem like the best way to “open up” a room, placing all your furniture against the walls can actually make the space feel disconnected and sparse.



A well-balanced living room should invite conversation, not make guests shout across the room. Instead, consider “floating” your furniture, bringing sofas and chairs closer together, possibly centered around a rug or coffee table to create a more intimate, purposeful area.

02. Ignoring Natural Pathways

“One of the most overlooked elements in living room design is circulation,” says Zara O’Hare at Land Of Rugs. “People often cram in too much furniture or place pieces in awkward spots, blocking the natural flow of movement through the room.”



You should always leave enough space for easy walking paths, ideally 2.5 to 3 feet wide, particularly between key furniture pieces and entryways. Not only does this improve functionality, but it also prevents that cramped, cluttered feeling.

03. Over-Scaling or Under-Scaling Furniture

(Image credit: AndreyPopov via Getty Images)

Proportion is key in design, yet many homeowners get it wrong. Oversized sectionals in small rooms can dominate the space, while dainty chairs in a large open plan can feel lost.



“Always consider the scale of your furniture in relation to the room,” adds O’Hare. “Measure before you buy, and don't rely solely on showroom setups, which can be misleading.”



A good rule of thumb? Your main seating should span about two-thirds the width of your rug, and your rug should at least touch the front legs of all major furniture.

04. Skimping on Lighting Layers

(Image credit: The Good Brigade via Getty)

Relying solely on overhead lighting is a mistake many make. A truly functional and atmospheric living room requires layers: ambient, task and accent. Floor lamps, sconces, and table lamps not only offer better lighting but also add visual interest.

05. Blocking the Windows

Natural light is one of the most valuable assets in any room, yet it's often obstructed by tall furniture or heavy drapes. Avoid placing large items in front of windows. If privacy is a concern, opt for sheer curtains or adjustable blinds that still let in light.

06. Misplacing the TV

(Image credit: gorodenkoff via Getty)

TV placement is often more of an afterthought than a design choice, but it shouldn’t be. Mounting a TV too high or off-center can lead to discomfort and a disjointed layout.



Ideally, your TV should be at eye level when seated and shouldn’t be the sole focal point of the room. Balance it out with art, shelving, or a fireplace if you have one.

07. Neglecting Symmetry and Balance

While perfect symmetry isn’t essential, some level of visual balance helps the room feel harmonious. If one side of the room feels furniture-heavy, offset it with a statement floor lamp, plant, or artwork. Similarly, pair tall and short elements together to guide the eye around the space.

08. Forgetting Personal Touches

(Image credit: Klaus Vedfelt via Getty)

A common mistake, especially in homes styled for resale or social media, is making the living room look too sterile.



“The best living rooms reflect the people who live in them,” says O’Hare. “Display your books, travel mementos, or art.”



Your living room should be both functional and inviting. By steering clear of these common layout pitfalls, you’ll not only improve how your space looks, you’ll improve how it feels too. “A well-designed room doesn’t just look good,” O’Hare adds, “it works for your lifestyle.”