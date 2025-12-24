Quiz: Can you guess the brands from their Christmas adverts?
Test your knowledge with this deceptively difficult quiz.
As Christmas draws ever nearer, we're taking a look back at some of the best Christmas adverts of the year, as well as the best xmas ads of all time.
And to test your knowledge, I've created a quiz. You simply need to enter the brand that made the Christmas ad. But of course to make it trickier we haven't included the actual adverts, just snapshots from them.
Don't be fooled by how easy this quiz seems at the beginning, it gets a whole lot harder. Good luck!
For more quizzes, see our album artwork quiz, our car logo quiz or our Apple quiz.
Merry Christmas!
Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.
