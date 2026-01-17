The best Super Bowl adverts from the 2020s (so far)

The Super Bowl is fast approaching (8 February), and that means that in our world, we're starting to think about Super Bowl adverts.

To whet our appetites before the next Big Game, we're taking a look back at the best ads from American Football's Big Game in the 2020s, according to System1.

This list is based on emotional response data of over 60,000 people for 425 ads. Here are the top 10.

10. NFL - Flag 50 (2025)

NFL "Flag 50" Extended Super Bowl 2025 Commercial

NFL's high school video with a powerful message comes in at number ten.

09. Doritos - Push It (2022)

Doritos "Push It" Super Bowl Commercial

Doritos' Push It advert featuring animals made it in at number nine.

08. Samuel Adams - Boston Dynamics (2022)

This advert featuring some dancing robots is in at number eight.