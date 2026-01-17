The best Super Bowl adverts from the 2020s (so far)

These top 10 adverts all hit the spot.

four older ladies in a car one of them has a cup of tea and a teabag in her hand
(Image credit: WeatherTech)

The Super Bowl is fast approaching (8 February), and that means that in our world, we're starting to think about Super Bowl adverts.

To whet our appetites before the next Big Game, we're taking a look back at the best ads from American Football's Big Game in the 2020s, according to System1.

10. NFL - Flag 50 (2025)

NFL "Flag 50" Extended Super Bowl 2025 Commercial - YouTube NFL
NFL's high school video with a powerful message comes in at number ten.

09. Doritos - Push It (2022)

Doritos "Push It" Super Bowl Commercial | - YouTube Doritos
Doritos' Push It advert featuring animals made it in at number nine.

08. Samuel Adams - Boston Dynamics (2022)

This advert featuring some dancing robots is in at number eight.