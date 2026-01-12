Walkers gets biggest logo change in 80 years (and I'm on board)
New sunny logo hits the spot. But what does it mean?
Walkers crisps, also known as Lay's potato chips or crisps, has unveiled the biggest change to its branding in its 80-year history. Its new logo is a "sun-inspired design", and features rays of light coming out from its centre.
The new look certainly feels more modern than the previous iteration, which although well-known and regarded, was perhaps starting to look a little old-fashioned.
This change makes the logo. look less like a crisp, and brings Walkers in line with Lay's in the US, which is essentially the same product. Both are owned by PepsiCo, which rebranded last year (I was underwhelmed).
This is the first big change that Walkers has made to its logo since 1998, when the crisp symbol was introduced. Since then, the logo has only been tweaked slightly.
Walkers has also announced the introduction of a new flavour, Hot Honey.
The removal of the crisp from the logo has led to speculation about its meaning. Zachary Estes, a professor of marketing at Bayes Business School, told Metro he believes that this change signals that Walkers wants to be about more than just crisps.
"Merely adding a new flavour obviously does not merit a whole new brand logo, which makes me think Walkers may have something bigger coming soon," he said.
We'll have to wait and see what else Walkers has got up its sleeve to disprove or prove this theory.
For me, the new logo works and looks like quite a refreshing change when you see it on the packaging design, though I'll be interested to see how it shows up at small sizes.
It could also evoke imagery of sun-kissed fields and potatoes, which seems ideal for Walkers.
How does it compare to other logos? Well I think it has echoes of the iconic brand Sun-Maid, which also features a sun in its logo.
