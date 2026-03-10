Apple's new emoji has a controversial past but fans love it anyway

In line with the new iOS 26.4 update, Apple has launched a collection of new emojis, including a familiar (and controversial) face. While the Unicode Consortium officially approved the designs last summer, the new emojis have caused a stir for their unexpected addition, which is giving fans major flashbacks to Apple's most controversial ad.

From its playful new ads to the Gen Z branding of the new MacBook Neo, it seems Apple is in an exciting new era, finally shedding its stuffy professional skin. The new emoji additions are just another example of how the brand is leaning into its sillier side, even making light of its own past mishaps, much to the delight of fans.

iOS 26.4 introduces nine new emoji- Trombone- Treasure Chest- Distorted Face - Hairy Creature - Fight Cloud- Orca- Landslide pic.twitter.com/FGOfPp68XUMarch 9, 2026

The new iOS 26.4 beta includes the addition of eight new emojis, including a fight cloud, hairy creature (a.k.a bigfoot), landslide, orca, trombone, treasure chest, ballet dancers and the infamous 'distorted face'. Look familiar? That's right. He's the little yellow guy who starred in Apple's highly controversial 'Crush' ad, which appalled audiences so much that the tech titan had to issue an apology.

I thought the new distorted emoji in 26.4 looked familiar... pic.twitter.com/RRr3bHlmWOMarch 9, 2026

The addition divided fans, with some seeing the funny side, while others were a little less jovial about it. "Because we needed a memento from that horrible advertisement?" one disgruntled critic wrote on X. "Close enough, welcome back iPad Pro Crush! ad," another wrote, while one fan predicted, "Distorted Face is about to become the most used emoji overnight."

For more Apple news, check out how creatives 'fixed' the controversial Crush ad, or check out the good, the bad and the insulted reactions to Apple's latest launches.