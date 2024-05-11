Creatives 'fix' that problematic Apple ad, with brilliant results

Creative types have been busy remixing and workshopping their own versions of Apple's problematic iPad reveal video, which 'fix' the disturbing angle. If you missed the controversy (which Apple has now apologised for), Apple created an iPad Pro ad that saw two animated sides of an iPad Pro come together to crush tactile creative tools with ear-splitting crunches and crashes. Creatives (and even Hugh Grant) were appalled by this angle, which appeared to suggest (unintentionally, we’re sure) that the iPad is here to destroy human creativity.

Animations that deliver a less dystopian message have appeared on X, with creatives coming together in the comments to talk through more tweaks and fixes. The consensus is that the processes should have been reversed – allowing the iPad Pro to unleash real creative tools rather than destroy them. See them below (and check out our hands-on experience with Apple's new tech as well).

Yeaaaaaa. Somehow they need to pay you for this and run this in its place. Then give you an ipad, have you edit some more sound design in on Final Cut Pro for ipad and say at the end "Made on ipad". Then scratch out "on" like it's an Apple Pencil and say "Made Better By iPad".May 8, 2024

We love the animation above, which was created by @rezawrecktion and sees the original run in reverse. The comments underneath are in total agreement, and make further suggestions such as changing 'made on iPad' to 'made better by iPad'. Other comments state Steve Jobs would be proud, and that this version brings real joy. We agree. For ways Apple’s new releases can help your creativity, see the Apple Pencil Pro features that will delight digital artists.