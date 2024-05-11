Creatives 'fix' that problematic Apple ad, with brilliant results

Now this we can get on board with.

A screenshot from the Apple iPad Pro 2024 launch video
(Image credit: Apple)

Creative types have been busy remixing and workshopping their own versions of Apple's problematic iPad reveal video, which 'fix' the disturbing angle. If you missed the controversy (which Apple has now apologised for), Apple created an iPad Pro ad that saw two animated sides of an iPad Pro come together to crush tactile creative tools with ear-splitting crunches and crashes. Creatives (and even Hugh Grant) were appalled by this angle, which appeared to suggest (unintentionally, we’re sure) that the iPad is here to destroy human creativity.

Animations that deliver a less dystopian message have appeared on X, with creatives coming together in the comments to talk through more tweaks and fixes. The consensus is that the processes should have been reversed – allowing the iPad Pro to unleash real creative tools rather than destroy them. See them below (and check out our hands-on experience with Apple's new tech as well).

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site on a day-to-day basis, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity. 

