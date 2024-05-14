Bumble admits it "made a mistake" with controversial billboard ads

The anti-celibacy posters provoked a huge backlash.

Bumble ad
(Image credit: Bumble)

The dating world can be tricky territory – sometimes it's hard to master the right marketing tone to get singles swiping. No dating app is currently more familiar with the intricacies of the dating world than the team behind Bumble, which recently faced online backlash for its controversial ads on the topic of celibacy. 

Following the online uproar, Bumble has since apologised for the careless ad campaign, calling it a "mistake". The best billboard ads are typically memorable, but Bumble seems to have overstepped the mark, backtracking on the provocative ads by removing them altogether.  

