Whimsical new Hinge ad celebrates the deletion of the app

By Natalie Fear
published

Here's what happens in the Hingie afterlife.

Hinge ad
(Image credit: Hinge)

Dating app Hinge has released a hilarious new ad as part of its ongoing 'Designed to be Deleted' campaign. The latest instalment imagines what happens when poor Hingie (the app's fuzzy little mascot) is wiped from your phone's home screen. From the looks of it, the Hingie afterlife looks pretty idyllic – if only it weren't so crowded. 

The best ads are often creative and memorable with a sprinkling of humour, and Hinge certainly nails that brief. With a stunning ethereal set and lashings of laughs, the ad is a majestic masterpiece that thrives on celebrating real love stories. 



Presumably the Hingie of a couple who bonded over lobster.(Image credit: Hinge)

