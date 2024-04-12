Whimsical new Hinge ad celebrates the deletion of the app

Dating app Hinge has released a hilarious new ad as part of its ongoing 'Designed to be Deleted' campaign. The latest instalment imagines what happens when poor Hingie (the app's fuzzy little mascot) is wiped from your phone's home screen. From the looks of it, the Hingie afterlife looks pretty idyllic – if only it weren't so crowded.

The best ads are often creative and memorable with a sprinkling of humour, and Hinge certainly nails that brief. With a stunning ethereal set and lashings of laughs, the ad is a majestic masterpiece that thrives on celebrating real love stories.

Created by advertising agency Wieden+Kennedy Portland, the new campaign tells the story of Hingies who meet their demise after serving their purpose of finding love amongst strangers. Their life cycle ends in Hingie heaven where they meet The Oracle who reviews their dating success stories. From a shared love of bowling to a romantic meeting over cheesy nachos, each tale is a true success story from real Hinge users.

The love stories are represented by adorable illustrations, adorning each blooming romance with a wholesome bespoke charm. However, the Hingie afterlife soon takes a turn as too many people delete the app after finding love. Soon numerous disfigured Hingies rain from the skies, each with injuries related to their love story (lobster Hingie is a personal favourite).

Image 1 of 3 Presumably the Hingie of a couple who bonded over lobster. (Image credit: Hinge) The Hingie of a couple who found love over nacho cheese. (Image credit: Hinge) The Hingie of a couple who bonded over conspiracy theories. (Image credit: Hinge)

“‘Designed to be deleted’ brings to life Hinge’s goal of getting people off the app as Hingie – our furry app icon – lives to die,” says Jackie Jantos, Chief Marketing Officer at Hinge. "It’s fun to celebrate real love stories from Hinge couples, and we hope these films bring some joy and encouragement to people on their dating journey,” she adds.

With an inclusive approach to dating and a delightfully playful new campaign, Hinge is paving the way for Millennial and Gen Z marketing, bringing a refreshingly funny (and slightly dark) twist to the typical love story.