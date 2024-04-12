Whimsical new Hinge ad celebrates the deletion of the app

Dating app Hinge has released a hilarious new ad as part of its ongoing 'Designed to be Deleted' campaign. The latest instalment imagines what happens when poor Hingie (the app's fuzzy little mascot) is wiped from your phone's home screen. From the looks of it, the Hingie afterlife looks pretty idyllic – if only it weren't so crowded.
The best ads are often creative and memorable with a sprinkling of humour, and Hinge certainly nails that brief. With a stunning ethereal set and lashings of laughs, the ad is a majestic masterpiece that thrives on celebrating real love stories.
Created by advertising agency Wieden+Kennedy Portland, the new campaign tells the story of Hingies who meet their demise after serving their purpose of finding love amongst strangers. Their life cycle ends in Hingie heaven where they meet The Oracle who reviews their dating success stories. From a shared love of bowling to a romantic meeting over cheesy nachos, each tale is a true success story from real Hinge users.
The love stories are represented by adorable illustrations, adorning each blooming romance with a wholesome bespoke charm. However, the Hingie afterlife soon takes a turn as too many people delete the app after finding love. Soon numerous disfigured Hingies rain from the skies, each with injuries related to their love story (lobster Hingie is a personal favourite).
Image 1 of 3
“‘Designed to be deleted’ brings to life Hinge’s goal of getting people off the app as Hingie – our furry app icon – lives to die,” says Jackie Jantos, Chief Marketing Officer at Hinge. "It’s fun to celebrate real love stories from Hinge couples, and we hope these films bring some joy and encouragement to people on their dating journey,” she adds.
Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.