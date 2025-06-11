Recommended reading

This Twix ad was banned for the stupidest reason ever

The ASA is clutching at straws.

Twix recently released a humorous ad promoting its twin-fingered chocolate sweet treat, but some stuffy viewers failed to see the funny side. As a result, the playful ad was swiftly banned by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) for promoting 'dangerous' driving, despite Twix defending the ad's fantastical themes.

While the art of advertising usually rewards creative absurdity (you only have to look at some of the best adverts of all time to see living proof), Twix's latest ad clearly left a bad taste in some people's mouths. While the action-packed ad isn't by any means the model of safe road use, the subsequent ban raises an interesting debate around the functionality of adverts. Should they be taken seriously, or viewed simply as unbridled entertainment?

Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

