Twix recently released a humorous ad promoting its twin-fingered chocolate sweet treat, but some stuffy viewers failed to see the funny side. As a result, the playful ad was swiftly banned by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) for promoting 'dangerous' driving, despite Twix defending the ad's fantastical themes.

While the art of advertising usually rewards creative absurdity (you only have to look at some of the best adverts of all time to see living proof), Twix's latest ad clearly left a bad taste in some people's mouths. While the action-packed ad isn't by any means the model of safe road use, the subsequent ban raises an interesting debate around the functionality of adverts. Should they be taken seriously, or viewed simply as unbridled entertainment?

The short ad centres around an intense car chase on a desert road. In order to evade his pursuer, the lead driver veers off a cliff in what seems like a death sentence, only to land upside down on an identical getaway car driven by his twin. It's ridiculous, unconventional and everything I'd want from a Twix ad.

Sadly, after five complaints, the ad was banned, with the ASA citing that it "appeared likely to breach the legal requirements of the Highway Code." Twix's owner, Mars Wrigley Confectionery, countered, stating the short was "absurd, fantastical and removed from reality," and "would be impossible to recreate," yet the ASA insisted "the driving manoeuvres featured would be dangerous and irresponsible if emulated in real life on a public highway."

At its core, Twix's campaign has all the qualities of a great ad – storytelling, subversion and suspense. It's disappointing to see a creative ad censored for a fictional action scene that (let's face it) nobody is going to replicate anytime soon. While it's disheartening to see Twix's latest ad get banned, it's a testament to how careful brands need to be when creating ads, considering all audience angles before kicking into high gear.

