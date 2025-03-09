Volvo's shocking AI advert looks like a bad student project it couldn't afford to finish

News
By
published

And you thought the Jaguar rebrand was bad.

Volvo logo over an image from a Volvo AI advert
(Image credit: Volvo Ksa / AI-generated / Future)

We keep hearing that AI image and video generation is great for testing out ideas – and it is. Generative AI can be really useful for storyboarding and iteration before starting work on the real production. It can even be useful for filling gaps in the final project when really necessary. But it seems some brands are jumping the gun, deciding that unfinished AI storyboards are good enough as final assets.

Volvo's new AI advert looks like it must have started as a brainstorming exercise: a series of generic ideas thrown on a timeline as a rough concept to get approval to move forward with production. Perhaps someone then asked how much it would cost to produce and decided, f**k it; just slap some film grain over it, and it will look fine as it is.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

