Freelance creative marketplace Fiverr has unveiled a brand new ad promoting its human talent in response to the growing AI 'vibe coding' trend. While AI has made app and website coding more accessible, Fiverr argues that a human touch is essential to "move a dream beyond a demo" and give projects a life beyond an idea.

The latest campaign comes just months after Fiverr's controversial 'Nobody Cares!' ad – a 'musical' poking fun at mounting concerns over the increased use of AI technology in the creative industries. While the best adverts often spark conversation, the miscalculated song and dance put audiences on the back foot, but could this latest ad be enough to mend Fiverr's bruised reputation?

A No-Code Love Story | Fiverr - YouTube Watch On

Fiverr's new ad stars a quirky avocado singing about the ease of AI vibe coding, parodying the 80s power ballad 'Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now'. In an instant, dreams are shattered as the avocado is flattened and an error message appears on the screen, while the budding entrepreneur can only stare in shock. Just like an avocado that looks perfect on the outside, once you inspect the insides, AI-generated code can be deceptively unripe – enter Fiverr's professional intervention.

“Vibe coding is letting people without traditional coding experience turn an idea into an app or website, but getting across the finish line requires more than good instincts and a ripe idea,” says Rivi Bloch, GM of category for Fiverr. “That’s where Fiverr comes in. From design and development to backend integration and deployment, Fiverr freelancers can move a dream beyond a demo and help creators finish what they started.”

(Image credit: Fiverr)

Fiverr's vibe coding services help to fine-tune the pitfalls of AI, offering support with "deployment, bug fixing, backend and database integration, design improvements, API integration, and making projects production-ready." Streamlining the creative process, users simply need to type in their requirements, and Fiverr will cook up a detailed brief, matching them with the right developers for their needs.

"This campaign continues our creative storytelling of how AI and human talent work best together," says Matti Yahav, Fiverr's CMO. "We've consistently found fun, memorable ways to communicate a fundamental truth: while AI opens incredible possibilities, it's skilled human talent that brings ideas to life."

(Image credit: Fiverr)

I'm glad that Fiverr has changed its tune slightly when it comes to AI, especially given that its platform is based on marketing human skill. It's a smart move to highlight the problems with AI, and I think this approach will make users more inclined to trust its AI tools when used in tandem with human talent.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While this flip-flopping between scepticism and pro-AI marketing has given me a mild case of advertising whiplash, I'd like to think Fiverr is learning from its mistakes. With companies like Lovart AI trying to replace human talent, Fiverr's new campaign is at least a step in the right direction towards mindful AI usage.