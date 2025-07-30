Fiverr’s singing avocado ad slams janky AI 'vibe coding'

The platform is finally prioritising human talent.

Freelance creative marketplace Fiverr has unveiled a brand new ad promoting its human talent in response to the growing AI 'vibe coding' trend. While AI has made app and website coding more accessible, Fiverr argues that a human touch is essential to "move a dream beyond a demo" and give projects a life beyond an idea.

The latest campaign comes just months after Fiverr's controversial 'Nobody Cares!' ad – a 'musical' poking fun at mounting concerns over the increased use of AI technology in the creative industries. While the best adverts often spark conversation, the miscalculated song and dance put audiences on the back foot, but could this latest ad be enough to mend Fiverr's bruised reputation?

