Fiverr’s tasteless new AI ad fails to read the room

Fiverr has released what it calls a "delightfully ironic new AI campaign," spotlighting how audiences supposedly don't care whether you use artificial intelligence. In a climate where AI is often the centre of ethical debate around the future of creative careers, the ad comes across as a gauche and flippant take that fails to read the room.

While the best adverts often generate conversation and provide food for thought, Fiverr's blasé playfulness undercuts the genuine nuanced conversation surrounding the ethics of AI. The bottom line is that many creatives in the industry do care about AI and its consequences, and for a brand centred around freelance human talent, the ad feels like a tasteless miscalculation that alienates the very talent it relies upon.

