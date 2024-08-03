The good, the bad and the ugly of AI advertising

News
By
published

From nightmare hotels to Coca-Cola magic... and Messi with a tash.

Four screenshots from AI-generated images in advertising
(Image credit: Citizen M / Inter Miami / Toys R Us / KFC)

AI image generation is clearly here to stay, but that doesn't mean it's always a great idea to use it for finished assets in a commercial campaign. Some brands have made interesting use of the rapidly evolving tech, while some have failed spectacularly and others produced ads that were just plain ugly.

While some brands are banning AI in advertising, others are using it for a range of uses. The biggest potential is probably for strategy rather than for producing finished assets, but here we'll look at the best and worst forays into the latter, exploring what has worked well, what got panned, and what we never want to have to look at again.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles