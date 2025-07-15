Why Oasis definitely maybe has the best band branding ever

The Britpop revival highlights a legacy that goes beyond music.

The fact that the supermarket chain Lidl can sell out an Oasis-inspired coat sporting its own logo and brand colours is testament to the legacy of the Manchester band on British culture, including branding and graphic design. Lidl's jacket could have been any parka adapted to the supermarket's branding, but even if you hadn't seen Liam Gallagher's stint modelling for Berghaus last year, it would be clear who the inspiration was.

Thirty years ago, Oasis shook up the UK music and fashion scene with their nonchalant swagger and distinctive mix of 1960s mod revival and casual working-class style, capturing the spirit of the Britpop movement. With the sold-out Oasis reunion tour now in full swing (and expected to net half a billion dollars), how has the band continued to capture the public's mind? From one of the best band logos to their own personality, here are five secrets to what makes the Oasis brand so iconic.

Brian Cannon's Oasis logo was inspired by the Decca Record logo as spotted on the Rolling Stones' second album(Image credit: Creation Records / Decca Records)

