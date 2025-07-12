Which fictional video game company had the most evil logo design?

We've looked at the best gaming logos, but what about in-game logos? Some titles have made effective use of graphic design beyond their own branding on the box and splash screen. That includes fictional company logos.

Fictional companies in games tend to be evil. I'm not sure if that says something about what developers think of their bosses. Either way, the logo designs have to back up that wickedness and villainy with suitably sinister design. And some have succeeded.

Over on X, someone asked which fictional game corporation was the most evil, generating over a thousand comments in response. But I'm more interested in the design. Which design looks more evil?

Amazon is sending out emails for the invites of Switch 2 to complete the purchasePlease check your emailRequest an invite nowSwitch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle: https://t.co/H3hsHYKl8vSwitch 2: https://t.co/1aOINuWLaX#Switch2 #adJuly 11, 2025

Candidates for the most evil fictional video game company include Umbrella Corporation from Resident Evil, Armacham Technology Corporation from F.E.A.R, Vault-Tec from Fallout and Murkoff from Outlast. Some gamers have suggested Arasaka from Cyberpunk 2077, UAC from Doom, TerraGroup from Escape from Tarkov (and some people are nominating real video game companies instead).

When it comes to evilness, Umbrella is pretty bad. Unleashing zombies? Not woke. There is something ominous about that umbrella motif too. Looking a bit like a Maltese cross, it's darkly jovial and flippant. We were surprised to find a real company using a similar design. But I'm only rating it a seven on a scale of sinister design

I think the most evil-looking design is that of Murkoff. The stylised 'M' is cleverly designed to resemble a guillotine – a morbid symbol hinting at the company's experiments at Mount Massive Asylum. It's executed in a way that feels like authentic, believable corporate design. The design contributes to make Murkoff feel like perhaps the most frighteningly realistic evil video game companies.

What do you think? Let me know in the comments. If you're looking for something to play, see our roundup of the best retro games consoles.