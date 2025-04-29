How Blades of Fire flies in the face of modern video game aesthetics

MercurySteam's Enric Álvarez reveals how Frank Frazetta and Gustave Doré have influenced this new PS5 game.

Photorealism dominates game art and art direction, but MercurySteam's Blades of Fire takes a bold detour and taps into the studio's heritage for textured, artistic game worlds.

Instead of chasing hyper-detailed textures and cinematic gloss, the the game's art team has opted for something richer, riskier and ultimately more resonant: a painterly world bursting with expression, chiaroscuro contrast and visual storytelling.

