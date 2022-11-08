The God of War Ragnarök graphics look out of this world

The release of God of War Ragnarök is just one day away, and early video reviews and comparisons have given us glimpses at what looks to be one of the most stunning releases yet for the PS5. Fans are already drooling over the almost cinematic-looking graphics and gameplay that looks to be as smooth as silk.

The PlayStation-exclusive action-adventure game is due for release tomorrow (Wednesday, November 9). And from what we've seen in the videos below (warning – the first contains some minor spoilers), it looks likely to make it into our pick of the best PS5 games.

Developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, God of War Ragnarök will be released for both PS5 and PS4. But on the newer console, it seems to really shine. The review above has special praise for the smoothness of the gameplay in 1440p performance mode with up to 90 frames per second.

Digital Foundry (opens in new tab)'s detailed 27-minute video review highlights a range of improvements from the 2018 game. Character models are notably more detailed, as are the level designs, lighting effects and reflections. Like its predecessor, the game goes for a seamless approach with no loading screens. But on PS5, it boasts six graphics modes for different setups. Digital Foundry compares them and recommends the high frame rate mode for a decent 4K TV with HDMI 2.1 and VRR support – see our pick of the best TVs for PS5 if you don't have one).

Meanwhile, the Spanish technical gaming blogger ElAnalistaDeBits (opens in new tab) has published a video showing just how much the graphics have improved from the previous God of War game. He puts scenes from the 2018 game and the sequel side-by-side to compare models, textures, lighting, physics and animation. The difference is pretty impressive, particularly in how much more naturally light rays behave.

Fans are suitably pleased. "This is how you release a game – polished everything to perfection both visually and performance," one person commented on Digital Foundry's video. "The amount of detail that they put in this game is amazing!," someone else said. "Can we just admire how much better the weapons look in Ragnarok?," someone commented on ElAnalistaDeBits's video.

God of War Ragnarök is available to preorder at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Read more: