Why is everyone so angry about Instagram's new font?

News
By published

It's everywhere, and apparently it's 'hideous'.

Rosalia font on Instagram
(Image credit: Meta)

Look, we know more than most people that fonts are serious business. Sometimes emotional business. Good typography can spark joy, whereas an inappropriate font choice or dodgy kerning can absolutely ruin a day. So we're not particularly surprised to learn that Instagram's new font is drawing such a heated response.

Named Rosalía, after the Spanish pop star, the inky handwriting font is allegedly based on her handwriting, and is all over Instagram Stories right now. But while Meta claims the font is designed to inspire creativity and risk-taking, it seems plenty of users would happily never see it again.

@francescabongi

♬ original sound - francesca

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.