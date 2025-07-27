TikTok's obsession with AI gastro horror makes me want to give up food

News
By published

Does that mean it's art?

Warning: don't dip into TikTok before a meal these days. In fact, just don't look at TikTok at all – at least not if you value your relationship with food.

I use the social media app rarely enough to discover a new viral trend each time I open it, and each one tends to be more horrifying than the the last. At the moment, it's all about surreal AI-generated videos of people eating or being eaten – or of foods eating or being fed to themselves. The latest AI video generators allow anyone to generate scenes of horror that would make David Cronenberg feel queasy, and yet it's hard to look away.

@diabetojones

♬ original sound - diabetojones
@knocsnappn

♬ original sound - Knoc_Snappn
@ojayvibez

♬ Taco - Ojayvibez
@lotionuser

♬ original sound - Tim
@reallyweirdai

♬ Never Forgive Me, Never Forget Me - Avith Ortega & Akira Yamaoka

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.