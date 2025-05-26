Recommended reading

I've been watching Google Veo 3 videos, and they're genuinely terrifying

Google's new AI tool can create perfect fake videos with dialogue and sound effects. We're not ready for what comes next.

Two men walking away from burning building with grins on their faces
(Image credit: Dave Clark/Google)

I've spent the last few days watching AI-generated videos that would fool my own mother, and I'm genuinely terrified. Not in a "robots are coming for us" way, but in a "we've just handed every wannabe manipulator on earth a Hollywood studio" way.

That's because Google's new AI video generator, Veo 3, doesn't just create moving pictures. It creates reality, complete with perfect lip-syncing, dialogue that sounds like actual humans recorded it, and physics that behave exactly as they should. And all you need is a text prompt.

Tom May
Tom May
Freelance journalist and editor

Tom May is an award-winning journalist and editor specialising in design, photography and technology. Author of the Amazon #1 bestseller Great TED Talks: Creativity, published by Pavilion Books, Tom was previously editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. Today, he is a regular contributor to Creative Bloq and its sister sites Digital Camera World, T3.com and Tech Radar. He also writes for Creative Boom and works on content marketing projects.

