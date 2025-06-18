Recommended reading

The AI ASMR video trend is agony to my eyes – and ears

News
By published

Well, that's another thing ruined.

If you’ve been on TikTok recently, chance are you've already been subjected to the latest trend in AI slop: AI ASMR videos. Yep, AI art is no longer assaulting our eyes but our ears too. Google Veo 3 has so much to answer for.

Like many AI art trends, the fad was inspired by real art. Good ASMR videos are little snippets of perfection. Spine-tingling sensory experiences that can make you reappraise the beauty of everyday moments.

@softcrunchai

♬ original sound - SoftCrunchAI
@softcrunchai

♬ original sound - SoftCrunchAI
@satisfyingclips50

♬ original sound - SatisfyingClips
@ai.asmr30

♬ オリジナル楽曲 - AI ASMR
@impossibleasmr

♬ original sound - Impossible Asmr
@ai.is.cursed

There's never too much apple pie #applepie #asmr #cursed #bodyhorror #aiart #aiartcommunity #aiartwork #aiartist

♬ original sound - AI Is Cursed
@ai_eating_asmr

♬ オリジナル楽曲 - AI EATING

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.