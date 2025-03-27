Studio Ghibli memes show OpenAI's new image generator is out of control

published

Poor Miyazaki.

AI has so much to answer for, from terrible Cybertruck ads to mass job losses (according to Bill Gates). Now we can add inappropriate Studio Ghibli memes to list.

The great Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki famously detests AI image generation, so it seems particularly cutting that people are using OpenAI's latest model to turn famous images and memes into Studio Ghibli-style illustrations. The trend is already going way too far (check out the best digital art software if you want to create your own original art).

