JD Vance memes are now art as Beeple joins the trend

These should be NFTs.

Unless you've been hiding under a rock, you've probably noticed that JD Vance memes have taken over the internet. In fact, they're pretty much all there is online at the moment. And now they're officially art after Beeple, the digital artist famous for some of the most expensive NFT art, joined the trend.

JD memes seem to have begun in response to the US vice president's dubious contribution to international diplomacy during Donald Trump's meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The encounter saw an indignant Vance ask the incredulous Ukrainian president if he had "ever said thank you" for the US's help.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

