Unless you've been hiding under a rock, you've probably noticed that JD Vance memes have taken over the internet. In fact, they're pretty much all there is online at the moment. And now they're officially art after Beeple, the digital artist famous for some of the most expensive NFT art, joined the trend.
JD memes seem to have begun in response to the US vice president's dubious contribution to international diplomacy during Donald Trump's meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The encounter saw an indignant Vance ask the incredulous Ukrainian president if he had "ever said thank you" for the US's help.
Since then, people have determined that history writers in the future will never truly be sure what Vance really looked like. It's a wholesome and unifying reminder that the internet actually has a point. In tribute, here are five (Ok, six) of the best JD Vance memes so far, including Beeple's own epics.
The 5 best JD Vance memes
It's estimated that there are now well over 1,000 'Vance edits' online that bloat, skew and elongate his face and place it in unlikely situations. Vance has variously been depicted as a round-faced baby, a sulking goth , an alien, chicken nuggets, a minion, the Las Vegas Sphere, and Butter Pants from Shrek. Here are a few choice picks.
01. Beeple's JD Vance art
The digital artist Beeple has captured the zeitgeist with two pieces. One shows various Vance edits preserved in jars for posterity and protected under armed guard
Beeple, whose First 5000 Days NFT sold for $69m back in 2021, also posted 'Field of JDs' which is the perfect representation of the internet at the moment. Speaking of NFTs, I can't help thinking that Vance trading cards could become much more collectible than those hideous Donald Trump cards and mughot NFTs.
02. JD Vance communion wafer
Pope Francis is unwell at the moment, but he still found time to bless this JD Vance communion wafer.
03. JD Vance 3D model
This JD Vance meme has already become a classic and is one of the one's that's most been repeated online. This one version almost like a full 3D model.
04. JD Vance in Shrek
All movies and television series from the past five decades are rapidly being rewritten to add supporting roles for the US Vice President in tribute to his 'karen' moment. That includes as Butter Pants in Shrek. JD Vance a spoiled brat? Surely not.
05. JD Vance Guess Who
Hasbro should actually make this. A special edition Guess Who? featuring the best JD Vance memes of the past two weeks would fly.
Want to make your own JD Vance memes? See our pick of the best digital art software and the best laptops for drawing.
