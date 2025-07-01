Creating the ultimate clickbait YouTube thumbnail is an art form, and no one knows that better than content creator, MrBeast – so much so that he recently released his own AI YouTube thumbnail generator. Naturally, the tool swiftly received backlash for its lazy corner-cutting capabilities and concerns over copyright infringement, leading the creator to scrap the tool shortly after its announcement.

While you can have the most engaging content and the best camera for YouTube, without a killer thumbnail, the video is at risk of being an instant flop. To some, MrBeast's new tool signalled a shortcut to YouTube stardom, for others, it marked the death of YouTube content creation as we know it. Here's what we can learn.

Hey! Thanks for all your feedback on the ViewStats AI thumbnail tool, we pulled it and added a funnel for creators to find real thumbnail artists to commission pic.twitter.com/ICrB8NFyuCJune 27, 2025

Overtime the obnoxious, oversaturated YouTube thumbnail featuring a beaming influencer nestled amongst various clickbait crap has become somewhat of a joke, so it's no surprise that the king of YouTube himself would capitalise on the winning formula.

Teaming up with his own company, Viewstats, MrBeast's tool allowed users to swap out faces and styles in thumbnails for maximum productivity (at the expense of zero originality). MrBeast's thumbnail factory dreams were soon dashed when criticisms arose around copyright concerns, even catching the attention of fellow YouTuber Jacksepticeye.

In response to the backlash, MrBeast admitted in an X video that he'd "missed the mark", claiming he'd miscalculated that "people would be pretty excited by it". The creator continues, adding, "Obviously, I'm the biggest YouTuber in the world, and I don't take that responsibility lightly, so it deeply makes me sad when I do something that people in the community are upset by."

(Image credit: MrBeast)

While MrBeast claims the tool was created as a way to make production easier for smaller creators, the AI tool demonstrates a lack of understanding when it comes to the livelihood of artists. With continuous concerns over AI copyright and job security for creatives, the tool inevitably felt like another cheap shortcut that devalues the work of human-made art, while adding to the soulless churn of egregious YouTube clickbait.

All is not lost, as MrBeast has since replaced the tool with a hub featuring thumbnail artists ready to commission, spotlighting creative talent to repent for his AI sins. While the sleaziness of the original controversy cannot be overlooked, MrBeast's solution is, at the least, a step in the right direction.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As a large creator advocating for hiring real artists (despite it being in response to backlash), hopefully, the controversy will help emerging creators to value and invest in the artistic talent available to them. Ultimately, the situation proves that there's still demand for unique, quality content. My faith in the internet is momentarily restored.

(Image credit: MrBeast)

For more creative inspiration check out the best software for editing videos for YouTube or take a look at the this YouTube archive website that recently sucked me down a nostalgic rabbit hole.