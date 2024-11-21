This YouTube archive website just sucked me down a nostalgic rabbit hole

It’s a treasure trove of wholesome forgotten memories.

IMG_0001 online YouTube archive video
(Image credit: Paul Alcock via YouTube)

While I'm typically content living in the era of Instagram Reels and TikTok brainrot, I often find myself yearning for the simpler days of candid YouTube content. Thankfully, I shall yearn no longer because of 'IMG_0001' – a website compiling random forgotten YouTube videos into one nostalgic treasure trove.

Much like my recent obsession with the online Web Design Museum, I found myself easily getting sucked into a rabbit hole of lost family memories and unfiltered early 2010s nostalgia. Shot with the authentic grainy charm of the humble iPhone 4, each video is a wholesome snapshot of the platform's early days and a touching reminder of how far the internet has evolved in the past decade.

