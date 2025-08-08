Amazon's cringey War of the Worlds makes me scared for the future of movies

Does it have no shame?

An image of Ice Cube looking surprised in the Amazon Prime Video War of the Worlds movie
(Image credit: Universal Pictures / Amazon Prime Video)

If we can commend Amazon Prime Video's War of the Worlds remake for anything, it's the accuracy of the tagline. "It’s worse than you think," the trailer proclaimed; and yeah, it really is.

Described by Amazon as "a bold, contemporary reimagining of H.G. Wells’ classic novel," the movie stars Ice Cube, Eva Longoria and some of the most cringeworthy product placement ever seen on screen. It's so bad that it can only be satire... right?

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

