Pedro Conti is a São Paulo–based director, production designer and 3D visual development artist whose animation work is shaped by the rhythm of city life. Growing up in Brazil’s largest metropolis left a lasting imprint on his creative outlook, with hip-hop culture, street energy and everyday moments feeding directly into his visual storytelling.

What sets Pedro apart is his attention to character and atmosphere. Lighting, texture and performance are never afterthoughts in his work; they’re central tools used to build emotion and narrative clarity, often created using the best 3D modelling software available today. That approach has seen him collaborate across music, art and advertising, including projects connected to Katy Perry, OSGEMEOS and Brazilian rapper Emicida, where his ability to bridge styles and disciplines comes through strongly.

Pedro’s films and commercial projects have been recognised by major international awards bodies such as Cannes Lions, D&AD and the Clio Awards. Today, he balances running his studio, Flooul Animation, with freelance visual development, contributing to animation projects worldwide. If Pedro’s process inspires you, you can get started yourself with our ZBrush tutorials.

Read our interview with Pedro below, or visit the artist's website for more details and projects.

(Image credit: Pedro Conti)

CB: Where did your artistic journey start? Pedro Conti: In Brazil, when I was just a kid. My first passion in art was music. It felt like a safe place where I could connect with myself in a meaningful way. Throughout my childhood and teenage years, I went from playing the flute to the trumpet, then the acoustic guitar, and finally the electric guitar. It was in high school that I discovered drawing through two friends, which led me to 3D animation in 2005.

CB: What’s your main source of inspiration? PC: It’s life as a whole. Making art isn’t a choice – it’s my way of processing and navigating life. It started as a lifestyle and eventually became my work. I’d say people, architecture and everyday routines are my biggest sources of inspiration.

Tamo Junto: This is a poetic animated short that explores connection, empathy and everyday human moments through vibrant visuals and heartfelt storytelling. (Image credit: Pedro Conti)

CB: What plays in the background while you work? PC: Music is definitely a big driving force behind my creativity. Lately, I’ve been listening to a lot of different artists, but the ones I keep coming back to are Tom Misch, Emicida, Loyle Carner and Ben Howard. I enjoy more laid-back music. It helps me relax and get into the right atmosphere to create.

CB: Is making a living as an artist all you thought it would be? PC: I think there are way more possibilities in this field than I ever imagined. Honestly, I had no idea which path I was going to take when I started. It’s been a rewarding experience overall, and even though there are challenges in the industry, I’d say it’s a pretty amazing area to work in. I really can’t complain. There are so many ways to use

our talents and creativity, and there are no real limits, since visual language transcends barriers and communicates with anyone around the world.

Gari: This was inspired by São Paulo and its people. It began as a design exercise, observing the city and its inhabitants to explore and push my own style. (Image credit: Pedro Conti)

CB: Do you tend to stick to 3D, or do you sketch and draw as well? PC: If so, what and why? I think that I struggled with this in the past, since there was always such a clear, structured path for how to make 3D: first, you need a concept, then you model, then you texture it. However, I now feel that I’ve managed to break those barriers and go straight into 3D. I’ve been directing a lot lately, and I’d say 3D has become my main tool for storytelling. Sometimes I even skip storyboards and go directly into 3D layout. I think it’s important to find your own ways to express yourself and not get stuck in “traditional” methods. 3D is such an incredible medium to explore as a primary artistic tool.

CB: Do you have an ongoing passion project? PC: I have a few projects at the moment. I’m working on a new music video for Emicida, which feels like a passion project, and I’m also about to release a short film called Cartas ao Mar, which means Letters to the Ocean. Those are the things I’m putting my soul into and hopefully will be released soon.

CB: If you were starting out now, what words of wisdom would you most appreciate? PC: Go for it! I think it’s an amazing way to get to know yourself better and connect with others. I like to say that art is a way to connect with people and find common ground with those you admire. On top of that, there are ways to make a living from it if you truly dedicate yourself. It definitely comes with challenges, but I believe it’s possible to turn it into a sustainable career.

