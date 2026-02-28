Check out this Dungeons & Dragons artist's story-driven fantasy scenes
Polina Gipp specialises in narrative art for tabletop RPGs and games, and she's developing her own comic book project.
Polina Gipp is a fantasy illustrator specialising in narrative and story-driven art for tabletop RPGs, games and books. She’s developing her own comic book project alongside her illustration work.
Based in Vietnam, her tools of choice are Paint Tool Sai 2 and Clip Studio Paint (see our guide to the best digital art software). Here, she introduces us to three examples of her work.
A speech
This was a Dungeons & Dragons tiefling commission. “The main task here was to ensure that the oracle’s pose conveyed the context and main thrust of his speech, while at the same time leaving a hint of subtext concealed behind his back,” Polina says.
A Party
Another D&D piece. “I decided to diversify the classic plot with additional dynamics, as well as a reminder that bad habits are harmful to your health!.” Polina says.
A Blizzard
Of this Warcraft commission, Polina says: “It was important to make the atmosphere feel cold, because this is a key plot point for the character. As a result, more time was spent on the snow than on the central figure!”
You can see more of Polina’s work on her ArtStation profile.
This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.
ImagineFX is the No.1 selling digital art magazine for fantasy and sci-fi enthusiasts! Featuring digital and traditional drawing skills, game design, manga and film art each issue is crammed with training and inspiration from leading artists in their fields. Whether it's learning from comic art's Adam Hughes, fantasy art's John Howe, or digital painting's Loish, ImagineFX has you covered. ImagineFX has been inspiring artists for over 15 years!
