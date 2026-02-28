Check out this Dungeons & Dragons artist's story-driven fantasy scenes

Polina Gipp is a fantasy illustrator specialising in narrative and story-driven art for tabletop RPGs, games and books. She’s developing her own comic book project alongside her illustration work.

Based in Vietnam, her tools of choice are Paint Tool Sai 2 and Clip Studio Paint (see our guide to the best digital art software). Here, she introduces us to three examples of her work.

A speech

(Image credit: Polina Gipp)

This was a Dungeons & Dragons tiefling commission. “The main task here was to ensure that the oracle’s pose conveyed the context and main thrust of his speech, while at the same time leaving a hint of subtext concealed behind his back,” Polina says.

A Party

(Image credit: Polina Gipp)

Another D&D piece. “I decided to diversify the classic plot with additional dynamics, as well as a reminder that bad habits are harmful to your health!.” Polina says.

A Blizzard

(Image credit: Polina Gipp)

Of this Warcraft commission, Polina says: “It was important to make the atmosphere feel cold, because this is a key plot point for the character. As a result, more time was spent on the snow than on the central figure!”

You can see more of Polina’s work on her ArtStation profile.

This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Start your own digital art setup

If you need the tools to take your own art digital, see our guides to the best drawing tablets and the best laptops for drawing. or check below for deals on pen tablets and displays that we've reviewed on the site.