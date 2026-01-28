Folk traditions meet bold use of colour in this artist's fantasy scenes

Patrycja Wójcik is a 2D illustrator and concept artist based in Poland. Her greatest inspirations have always been fantasy worlds and fairy tales, and she's recently been exploring Slavic folk traditions.

Working in Procreate and Photoshop (see our guide to the best digital art software), she creates atmospheric fantasy scenes with a particular focus on the use of colour and the depiction of female characters.

Below, Patrycja presents four examples of her work. For more inspiration, see our Procreate tutorials.

Sisters of the Knight

(Image credit: Patrycja Wójcik)

“This illustration was my contribution to the CODEX Obscurus artbook, which featured work from 145 artists. It was published by Spiridon after it was Kickstarted in 2024.

Past

(Image credit: Patrycja Wójcik)

“In this piece I was experimenting with more of a comic book look. When I was younger I always wanted to make a short comic, but I could never finish it!"

Red

(Image credit: Patrycja Wójcik)

“The main theme of this piece was the colour red. It depicts a female figure in a futuristic outfit inspired by elements of Japanese armour.”

Obsidian Knight

(Image credit: Patrycja Wójcik)

“I love taking part in challenges, and this piece comes from the Character Design Challenge. Lava, fire and obsidian were my main inspirations for creating this knight.