This artist uses diverse influences and unusual contrasts to create surprising fantasy scenes
Ilker Serdar Yildiz takes inspiration from medieval art, Leyendecker and Sergio Toppi.
Ilker Serdar Yildiz is a Turkish artist whose favourite illustration subjects revolve around fantasy and medieval themes. He combines a wide range of influences, from the medieval to esteemed 20th century commercial artists and illustrators like Leyendecker and Sergio Toppi.
His tools of choice include Photoshop, Procreate, Clip Studio Paint and Blender (see our guides to the best digital art software and the best 3D modelling software), and Ilker has worked on projects for Magic: The Gathering, Gwent and Mount & Blade: Bannerlord. Below he tells us about four examples of his art.
Gog
“This painting was based on a contradiction in terms of content: goats that don’t quite fit in with an unfriendly place, guarded by two large, ruthless warriors.”
Scouts
“I wanted to portray a moment featuring a group of people doing a strange job at very high altitudes, paired with unusual mounts.”
Three Knights
“Some knights from a place where different creatures lived in a different time. It’s a picture based more on a geometric arrangement and character design than anything else.”
Attacking
“I tried to develop the silhouettes in this crowded composition of slightly stylised characters. At the same time, I wanted there to be a moment of movement rather than stagnation.”
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
You can see more of Ilker's work on his ArtStation profile.
This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.