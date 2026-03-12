You can get an official Apple iPhone 16 Plus case for under £11 in Amazon's Spring Sale

The Amazon Spring Sale, otherwise known as Amazon Spring Big Deals Days, is well underway, and we've found the lowest price ever on official Apple phone cases for the iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. There are sadly no offers available on the standard iPhone 16 cases.

Save £38.03 Apple iPhone 16 Plus Silicone Case With Magsafe ​​​​​​​: was £49 now £10.97 at Amazon This iPhone case is available in a wide range of colours, but the black option has the most money off. It's down a huge 78 per cent and comes with MagSafe charging. It's made with 55 per cent recycled silicone with a soft microfibre lining on the inside.

Protecting your iPhone

The iPhone 16 is up there with the best iPhones for photography and you'll want to protect it once you've got one. The benefit of buying Apple's official phone case as opposed to one of the many other alternatives is you get MagSafe charging included. You can use it with a MagSafe charger or set it on your Qi2 or Qi certified charger.

It also has built-in magnets that ensure the case is a perfect fit, a microfibre lining for extra protection and a silky soft-touch finish that make it feel great to touch.

