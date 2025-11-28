Up to 42% Black Friday savings on the best external hard drives? Yes please

Deals
By published

One of these 9 digital storage deals is bound to fit your exact needs.

A collection of hard drives on a concrete background
(Image credit: Future)

Every creative person knows the pain of needing more storage for their extensive collection of Very Important Work Files (or memes, I'm not judging) but running into a digital wall at the most inopportune moment. That's why we continually test external storage and keep our lists of the best external hard drives up to date.

And now that Black Friday has come around, I've gone around and found some of the best ones from our list above, whether they're HDDs or SSDs, as well as a few interesting options I've stumbled upon in my research this week.

Erlingur Einarsson
Erlingur Einarsson
Tech Reviews Editor

Erlingur is the Tech Reviews Editor on Creative Bloq. Having worked on magazines devoted to Photoshop, films, history, and science for over 15 years, as well as working on Digital Camera World and Top Ten Reviews in more recent times, Erlingur has developed a passion for finding tech that helps people do their job, whatever it may be. He loves putting things to the test and seeing if they're all hyped up to be, to make sure people are getting what they're promised. Still can't get his wifi-only printer to connect to his computer. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.