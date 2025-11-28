Up to 42% Black Friday savings on the best external hard drives? Yes please

Every creative person knows the pain of needing more storage for their extensive collection of Very Important Work Files (or memes, I'm not judging) but running into a digital wall at the most inopportune moment. That's why we continually test external storage and keep our lists of the best external hard drives up to date.

And now that Black Friday has come around, I've gone around and found some of the best ones from our list above, whether they're HDDs or SSDs, as well as a few interesting options I've stumbled upon in my research this week.

These are all Certified Recommended Creative Bloq deals, offering up to 42% off some of the best digital-space-extenders around. And I've lined them up from cheapest to most expensive, just for you.

And you say I never do anything for you.