There are only 6 laptops that I'd recommend to creatives right now

Every creative needs a reliable and capable laptop. Whether you're sketching concepts in Photoshop, modelling characters in Blender or learning the fundamentals as a student, your laptop is your lifeline. But with an endless variety of models on the market, choosing the right one can get overwhelming.

The truth is, different creative work demands different tools. A graphic designer juggling client logos needs colour accuracy and reliable performance, while a 3D artist rendering complex scenes requires serious graphics horsepower. Students need durability and battery life for campus life, but probably won't need the same processing power as a VFX artist working on Hollywood movies.

So to make it easier for you, below you'll find the best laptops for graphic designers, the best laptops for students and the best laptops for 3D modelling. We've shared both our absolute favourite for each of these roles, and the best budget option for those whose funds are tight.

Laptops for 2D work

(Image credit: Asus)

If you’re a graphic designer, illustrator or motion artist bouncing between Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign or After Effects, your laptop needs solid, reliable specs. Aim for at least 16GB RAM (32GB if you’re working with video or 3D), a fast processor (Apple M-series or Intel i7/i9), and a dedicated GPU so rendering doesn’t crawl. A colour-accurate display (100% sRGB or better) is also essential for branding and print jobs.

Portability matters too: freelancers working remotely will need something light with good battery life, while studio-based professionals might prefer a bigger screen. With all that in mind, here are our top picks for 2D work: the best laptop overall, and the best if you're on a budget.

Laptops for students

(Image credit: Apple)

A good student laptop needs to be more than just cheap. You should be looking for at least 8-16GB RAM to handle multiple browser tabs, Google Docs, Zoom, and so on simultaneously. Furthermore, an SSD is essential for fast boot times and file access, battery life of 8+ hours saves you having to hunt for outlets between classes, and weight matters too: aim for under 4 pounds if you're carrying it daily across campus.

If your creative specialism requires resource-heavy software such as Photoshop, you'll want a decent amount of processing power (at least Intel i5/i7 or AMD Ryzen 5/7). A good webcam and microphone are crucial for remote classes and job interviews. And finally, don't skimp on build quality: your laptop needs to survive four years of backpack abuse, coffee shop sessions and dorm life.

Laptops for 3D work

(Image credit: Future)

For 3D work, you need serious horsepower. For starters, a dedicated GPU is non-negotiable: you're looking at an RTX 4060 minimum and ideally an RTX 4070+. RAM also matters hugely: 32GB is the sweet spot for complex scenes, but 16GB will leave you waiting. Similarly, you'll want a fast CPU (Intel i7/i9 or AMD Ryzen 7/9) if you don't want your laptop to spend all day and night rendering.

Then there's the thorny topic of portability. Architects, game developers, and VFX artists often work remotely, so consider the balance of weight versus power that suits you best. You'll also want a high-resolution display (1440p minimum) to show up detail clearly, and SSD storage to speed up project loading. Finally, don't forget cooling, as 3D work generates a lot of heat. Overall, you'd ideally be budgeting $2000+ for pro-grade performance.