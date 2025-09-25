There are only 6 laptops that I'd recommend to creatives right now

Every creative needs a reliable and capable laptop. Whether you're sketching concepts in Photoshop, modelling characters in Blender or learning the fundamentals as a student, your laptop is your lifeline. But with an endless variety of models on the market, choosing the right one can get overwhelming.
The truth is, different creative work demands different tools. A graphic designer juggling client logos needs colour accuracy and reliable performance, while a 3D artist rendering complex scenes requires serious graphics horsepower. Students need durability and battery life for campus life, but probably won't need the same processing power as a VFX artist working on Hollywood movies.
So to make it easier for you, below you'll find the best laptops for graphic designers, the best laptops for students and the best laptops for 3D modelling. We've shared both our absolute favourite for each of these roles, and the best budget option for those whose funds are tight.
Laptops for 2D work
If you’re a graphic designer, illustrator or motion artist bouncing between Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign or After Effects, your laptop needs solid, reliable specs. Aim for at least 16GB RAM (32GB if you’re working with video or 3D), a fast processor (Apple M-series or Intel i7/i9), and a dedicated GPU so rendering doesn’t crawl. A colour-accurate display (100% sRGB or better) is also essential for branding and print jobs.
Portability matters too: freelancers working remotely will need something light with good battery life, while studio-based professionals might prefer a bigger screen. With all that in mind, here are our top picks for 2D work: the best laptop overall, and the best if you're on a budget.
30 second review: The ASUS ProArt P16 (2025) is a dream for 2D work. Its OLED touchscreen is bright, colour-accurate and responsive, making Photoshop and Illustrator feel effortless. Backed by up to 64GB RAM and an NVIDIA 5070 GPU, it chews through complex files without lag. Yes, it’s pricey, but for illustrators and designers, it’s pure reliability. Read our review.
30 second review: The MSI Cyborg 15 AI isn’t perfect, but for under £1,000 it’s a solid budget option for 2D work. Boasting an Intel i7 CPU, RTX 4050 GPU and 16GB RAM, it's powerful enough to handle Photoshop and Illustrator just fine for students and beginners. Battery life is limited and it’s heavy, but overall this affordable laptop offers great value. Read our review.
Laptops for students
A good student laptop needs to be more than just cheap. You should be looking for at least 8-16GB RAM to handle multiple browser tabs, Google Docs, Zoom, and so on simultaneously. Furthermore, an SSD is essential for fast boot times and file access, battery life of 8+ hours saves you having to hunt for outlets between classes, and weight matters too: aim for under 4 pounds if you're carrying it daily across campus.
If your creative specialism requires resource-heavy software such as Photoshop, you'll want a decent amount of processing power (at least Intel i5/i7 or AMD Ryzen 5/7). A good webcam and microphone are crucial for remote classes and job interviews. And finally, don't skimp on build quality: your laptop needs to survive four years of backpack abuse, coffee shop sessions and dorm life.
30 second review: The MacBook Air M4 is the perfect student laptop: slim, light, and powerful enough for essays, research, and creative projects in Photoshop or Lightroom. With up to 18 hours of battery, you can work all day without stressing over a charger. The Retina display is crisp, and while ports are limited, performance and portability make it a winner. Read our review.
30 second review: The Acer Swift 3 is a smart pick for students on a budget: light, sturdy, and powerful enough for essays, research, streaming, and even light Photoshop work. With 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD and solid battery life, it’ll comfortably last through classes and study sessions. Just don’t expect it to handle demanding tasks such as 3D modelling or serious video editing, though. Read our review.
Laptops for 3D work
For 3D work, you need serious horsepower. For starters, a dedicated GPU is non-negotiable: you're looking at an RTX 4060 minimum and ideally an RTX 4070+. RAM also matters hugely: 32GB is the sweet spot for complex scenes, but 16GB will leave you waiting. Similarly, you'll want a fast CPU (Intel i7/i9 or AMD Ryzen 7/9) if you don't want your laptop to spend all day and night rendering.
Then there's the thorny topic of portability. Architects, game developers, and VFX artists often work remotely, so consider the balance of weight versus power that suits you best. You'll also want a high-resolution display (1440p minimum) to show up detail clearly, and SSD storage to speed up project loading. Finally, don't forget cooling, as 3D work generates a lot of heat. Overall, you'd ideally be budgeting $2000+ for pro-grade performance.
30 second review: The MacBook Pro 16 (M4 Pro, 2024) excels at serious VFX work with silky-smooth 3D navigation and fast rendering performance. Its 14-core CPU and 20-core GPU handle Cinema 4D, Blender, and Maya effortlessly. Exceptional battery life means full workdays including rendering. And premium build quality and a colour-accurate display makes this laptop ideal for pro 3D artists on location, or wishing to replace their desktop workstation entirely. Read our review.
30 second review: The ASUS V16 (2025) is the best pick for 3D artists who need affordability and basic capability but are on a tight budget. With a discrete RTX 4050 GPU, a 16-inch 1920×1200 screen, and a lightweight chassis, it's able to handles light 3D modelling, student projects, and simple scenes well. Be warned: as our review makes clear, it's not powerful enough for heavy rendering, large meshes or production workloads. But as a first 3D machine, it delivers excellent value.
Pros
- Great GPU performance
- Quick refresh rate
- Reasonable battery life
- Sleek machine
Cons
- Only an LCD display
- Lacks CPU power for demanding creative tasks
- Too much flexibility in the screen
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1