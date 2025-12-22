RAM costs are rising and we’ll be the ones paying for it

News
By published

Hey look, another thing AI is messing up for us.

A laptop on fire with flames covering the keyboard, representing rising RAM prices
(Image credit: Getty Images)

We are in the middle of a massive spike in RAM prices. It’s so significant that analysts are coming up with ridiculous names, calling it a "Memory Supercycle" or a "RAM-pocalypse." The second of those is my favourite, but that’s not the point.

Further fuel has been thrown on the fire with rumours appearing all over the internet of Samsung reportedly doubling the cost of DDR5 RAM. Thanks, Samsung. Always looking out for the little man.

A close up of some RAM.

(Image credit: nazarethman on Getty Images)

Unfortunately for us, these enterprise-grade chips offer much higher profit margins than consumer RAM, leading major manufacturers like Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron to prioritise AI production. That means the leftovers for the consumer market are suddenly becoming a scarce, expensive commodity.

If you didn’t feel like a small fish in a big pond already, then I imagine you do now. It reminds me of when I was young and the big bully kid would take his ball away because he didn’t like the way the game was going. There wasn’t anything that I or my small-bodied friends could do about it. We had to suck it up and deal with the scraps, probably choosing to kick a Coke can around instead.

There’s also not a huge amount that laptop brands can do about it. They might be bigger fish than we consumers, but they still hold little bargaining power. As a result, we’re likely to see many laptop brands reducing standard memory specs and increasing retail prices.

This is a major problem considering the fact that we've become accustomed to 16GB being the minimum for our creative laptops lately and that we're even beginning to see 32GB in fairly straightforward productivity laptops now.

The reality is that we're either going to have to adapt our workflows or start saving now. Either way, we’ll be the ones paying for the AI boom that none of us even asked for.

Paul Hatton
Paul Hatton
Writer

Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.