iPad Air M4: all the rumours The rumoured iPad Air M4 looks set to solidify the sleekest tablet around as a 'good for everyone' model. While it won't be chasing the Pro’s OLED glory just yet, it’s reportedly making the expected leap to the M4 chip – the same powerhouse currently found in the 2025 iPad Pro. We love the iPad Air (it's great for so many creative workflows as you can see from our iPad Air M3 review). Creative pros who can't afford the iPad Pro will be pleased because this update is all about power. The M4 is expected to deliver a 30% CPU speed bump over the current M3 model, alongside a souped-up Neural Engine designed to tackle the next generation of AI features in iPadOS. There's also talk of the N1 networking chip bringing Wi-Fi 7 to the Air for the first time. Expect the same sleek 11-inch and 13-inch liquid retina displays, but with potentially punchier new color options to mark the refresh. Rumours at a glance: Processor: Jumping to the M4.

Jumping to the M4. Display: Sticking with LED (OLED expected in 2027).

Sticking with LED (OLED expected in 2027). Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 support.

Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 support. Price: Expected to hold at $599. (Image credit: Apple / Future)

And what about the MacBook Pro M5 and M5 Pro Max? As we know from our years spent covering MacBooks for creatives, the M5 Pro and M5 Pro Max MacBook Pros are the performance titans – ideal for serious creative pros. For example, the MacBook M4 Pro is topping our best laptops for 3D modelling list right now. Though the base 14-inch M5 model debuted late last year (see our MacBook Pro M5 review here) this 'big week' is expected to culminate in the release of the high-end 14-inch and 16-inch configurations. This means our guides are all likely to update to this new contender in the Pro laptop field. Leakers are calling the M5 Max a monster, with rumours of a 25% performance uplift and a new architecture that separation of CPU and GPU cores for better efficiency. We’re also hearing about a Neural Accelerator in every GPU core, specifically designed to crush complex AI workloads. Don't look for a redesign – that’s reportedly saved for the 2027 OLED transition. For now, the focus is pure power: Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 5, and a staggering 128GB RAM ceiling. Rumours at a glance: Chips: M5 Pro and M5 Max (built on TSMC's N3P process).

M5 Pro and M5 Max (built on TSMC's N3P process). Price: Expected to start at $1,999 for the 14-inch Pro.

Expected to start at $1,999 for the 14-inch Pro. Connectivity: Support for up to four 6K displays on the Max variant.

Support for up to four 6K displays on the Max variant. Launch: Predicted for Wednesday, March 4th. We loved the MacBook Pro M4 and are yearning for a big-screen version of the M5 (Image credit: Future / Erlingur Einarsson)

It's not all brand-new concepts like the MacBook A18 Pro and iPhone 17e, there are also rumours abound about expected upgrades to the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lineups. While these are more predictable, they're also welcome – especially because the Macbook Air is fast becoming more than enough power for the average creative. Our MacBook Air M4 review lauded the speed and power, and pointed out that the performance covers most creative tasks from moderate video editing to light 3D work, and that the price point it remains at makes it a really valuable option in Apple's lineup. It's always been my favourite model – I'm typing on the M2 version right now. So what do we expect from the MacBook Air M5?



While the rumoured "budget" MacBook is for the value-hunters and light content creator, the M5 MacBook Air is being positioned as the ultimate AI workhorse for mainstream creators. Inside, the M5 chip (built on an enhanced 3nm process) is expected to deliver a 15% boost in CPU speed and a massive 30% jump in GPU performance (wow). But its a new Neural Accelerator in each GPU core that make this the AI monster of the thin-and-light world. But don't expect a design revolution just yet. Leaks suggest the Air will keep the current 13-inch and 15-inch fanless chassis. However, with Wi-Fi 7 support and a starting 16GB of RAM, the classic and much-loved design is getting a serious internal makeover. At a glance: Launch: Rumoured for Tuesday, March 3rd.

Rumoured for Tuesday, March 3rd. Price: Expected to start at $1,099.

Expected to start at $1,099. Display: Retina LCD (OLED likely held for 2027).

Retina LCD (OLED likely held for 2027). Speed: 153GB/s memory bandwidth for smoother multitasking. (Image credit: Future)

The rumoured iPad 12 Apparently, the base-model iPad is getting an upgraded inside. Rumours for the iPad 12 (12th Gen) suggest that Apple is ditching the aging A16 chip for the A18 (or potentially the A19), a massive leap that finally brings Apple Intelligence to the entry-level lineup. Design-wise, don't expect a revolution – it's likely to stick with the reliable 11-inch Liquid Retina display and the landscape selfie cam. However, the real story is the rumoured upgrade to 8GB of RAM, a necessary move to handle the upcoming Siri 2.0 and on-device AI tools. While we might still be looking at a 60Hz screen and non-laminated glass to keep costs down, the inclusion of the N1 wireless chip for Wi-Fi 7 means this budget tablet is built for the future. Rumours at a glance: Price: Holding the line at a very reasonable $349.

Holding the line at a very reasonable $349. Processor: A18 or A19 chip with 8GB RAM.

A18 or A19 chip with 8GB RAM. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 support.

Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 support. AI: Full support for Writing Tools and Image Wand. The iPad 11 is going to be left in the dust with the advent of the 12 (Image credit: Apple)

The expected MacBook A18 Pro This is one of the most exciting rumours for the majority, including creators and students. An ultra-affordable MacBook powered by the A18 Pro – the powerhouse found in the iPhone 16 Pro – rather than M-series chip. For the budget-conscious student, an on-the-move freelancer or a content creator, this could be a game-changer. Leaks suggest a portable 12.9-inch design that ditches the classic Silver and Space Gray for a more vibrant palette of yellow, blue, and green (this kind of design is what we hoped the logo was pointing to). While the model might lose Thunderbolt support and a backlit keyboard to hit the rumoured $599 price point, the A18 Pro’s NPU is more than capable of handling Apple Intelligence tasks. If the 'Special Experience' events or preceding announcements deliver this "iPhone-in-a-laptop," it could be the most disruptive Mac since the original Air. Rumours at a glance: Processor: iPhone A18 Pro chip.

iPhone A18 Pro chip. Price: Between $599 – $699.

Between $599 – $699. Design: 12.9-inch LCD in playful new colours.

12.9-inch LCD in playful new colours. Trade-offs: No Thunderbolt; potential 8GB RAM ceiling. (Image credit: Apple)

All about the rumoured iPhone 17e The latest iPhone 17e rumours describe a device that finally delivers stunning design alongside a much lower price tag. According to the rumours, the notch will be ditched in favour of the Dynamic Island, giving the entry-level model a much-needed glow-up. Designers, take note: a A19 chip is expected to drive much improved performance for mobile editing and Apple Intelligence, so potentially even the most affordable iPhone will stay relevant as AI starts to take more of a centre position in Apple's strategy. While the 60Hz screen might feel a bit retro for some, the addition of MagSafe, a glaring omission on the 16e, and a rumoured 18MP selfie cam could make this a compelling choice for creators. I'm also hearing whispers of an upgraded C1X modem for faster 5G, tucked inside the 6.1-inch frame. Rumours at a glance: Price: Holding steady at $599.

Holding steady at $599. Design: Slimmer bezels and Dynamic Island.

Slimmer bezels and Dynamic Island. Pro Feature: MagSafe support (finally) arrives.

MagSafe support (finally) arrives. Performance: A19 chip with 8GB RAM for AI tasks. The iPhone 16e had a few major omissions (Image credit: Future / Apple)

While we've got a few hours to wait before any expected news (Tim Cook said it'll probably be 9 a.m. EST / 2 p.m. GMT), I'm seeing tons of speculation online already. So let's go one product at a time. As I've mentioned, the expected lineup is as follows: iPhone 17e

MacBook A18 Pro

MacBook Pro M5 Pro and M5 Pro Max

MacBook Air M5

iPad 12

iPad Air M4

Which one are you upgrading to? 👇 pic.twitter.com/ezSrI6cdCIFebruary 18, 2026

And we're off! It's a huge week for Apple, with the promise of approximately FIVE new products. Things have felt a little stale in the Applesphere lately, with iterative updates on the same models coming year after year. While we love the sleek design of Apple tech, I also love innovation so something new is very welcome indeed. Of course last year saw the release of the iPhone Air, which tired hard to be innovative in its super slim design. Unfortunately, it didn't match up to the performance of the iPad Air with battery life and camera being two major concessions – and remained very expensive. This means I'm skeptical about the prospect of any properly affordable Apple option, though it'll be a great thing if they manage to nail affordability while keeping key features useable. I'll be here, along with the rest of the CB team, to share news, announcements and opinion with you for the next few days. (Image credit: Apple/Future)