Apple has officially launched the iPhone 16e – a more economical option boasting many of the same base-level features of its standard models. While nobody's expecting the power of the 16 Pro Max (one of the best iPhones for photography) jammed into a budget-friendly iPhone, one design flaw of the new 16e has put me off taking the plunge to snag one for myself. It has no MagSafe charging.

It comes as a surprise to many Apple fans, as iPhones have been MagSafe compatible since 2020's iPhone 12 lineup. Since then, many of us have become accustomed to the speedy convenience of MagSafe (myself included), making the affordable, yet less functional, transition to the 16e a tricky decision.

Introducing iPhone 16e - February 19 - YouTube Watch On

Despite the iPhone 16e's lack of MagSafe connectivity, it will still feature standard Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W. While the decision was likely made to cut costs, it seems an odd choice to redact MagSafe compatibility given Apple's golden opportunity to flog a new series of MagSafe cases and accessories made for the 16e. There's still potential for third-party cases to work, however, insight from tech accessory company dbrand suggests that "MagSafe accessories may interfere with wireless reception on Apple's new C1 modem."

Design-wise, the 16e is a hodge podge of past and present iPhones. Unlike newer models featuring the slick dynamic island design, the 16e features a notch cutout that gives it a more dated look. Unlike the standard 16, the 16e features a singular 48-megapixel camera on the back and forgoes the camera control button. However, it's not all bad news – with a slick OLED display and Apple’s latest A18 chip allowing for up-to-date AI integration, the 16e is a comfortable midpoint for those looking for a new affordable iPhone option (as long as you're not part of the MagSafe cult like me).

(Image credit: Apple)

For more Apple updates, take a look at the iPhone 17 lineup rumours that just keep getting weirder. If you're after more tech news check out the crafty reason people are wearing their Apple Watch on their ankles.