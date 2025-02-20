The iPhone 16e has an annoying hidden design flaw

It’s bad news for MagSafe users.

Apple&#039;s iPhone 16e
(Image credit: Apple)

Apple has officially launched the iPhone 16e – a more economical option boasting many of the same base-level features of its standard models. While nobody's expecting the power of the 16 Pro Max (one of the best iPhones for photography) jammed into a budget-friendly iPhone, one design flaw of the new 16e has put me off taking the plunge to snag one for myself. It has no MagSafe charging.

It comes as a surprise to many Apple fans, as iPhones have been MagSafe compatible since 2020's iPhone 12 lineup. Since then, many of us have become accustomed to the speedy convenience of MagSafe (myself included), making the affordable, yet less functional, transition to the 16e a tricky decision.

