The iPhone 20 already sounds like it will cost a fortune

News
By published

"Extraordinarily complex" design means an extraordinary price tag.

The year 2027 may feel like a log way away, but two years is nothing when it comes to Apple design rumours. As the 20th anniversary of the iPhone, it will be a special year for the Cupertino tech giant, and people are already expecting something big.

Back in 2017, the iPhone X was a landmark in smartphone evolution, introducing an all-screen display (OLED, no less) and face recognition. The pressure is on for Apple to match expectations with the iPhone 20 (or iPhone XX?). It will surely be one of the best camera phones, but you might want to start saving now.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.