How the world fell for a fake Irish movie trailer

How many stereotypes can you fit in 80 seconds?

Dear Erin
(Image credit: Epic)

When the trailer for Dear Erin appeared online and in cinemas this month, Irish viewers were appalled – if not entirely surprised. The trailer for the 'film' managed to pack an impressive number of clichés into its 80-second runtime, including Irish fiddles, flat caps, Guinness, whiskey and, of course, the name Paddy. "What did we Irish people ever do to you to deserve this?" one of the top YouTube comments laments. But it turns out all was not as it seemed.

All of those stereotypes were, on this occasion, entirely deliberate. Epic, the Irish emigration museum in Dublin, has revealed itself to be behind the trailer, releasing an extended cut in which actor Peter Coonan breaks character and decries the stereotypes on display.

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.

