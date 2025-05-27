Recommended reading

Nostalgia isn't killing cinema; it's all it's got left. And that has to change.

While critics blame sequels for cinema's decline, original films aren't drawing crowds either. It's time for a radical rethink.

Last week, I had the exquisite pleasure of watching Nicolas Cage's latest film, The Surfer, in what can only be described as a cathedral of solitude. By which I mean I was literally the only person in the cinema. The ticket seller gave me a look usually reserved for people who order soup at restaurants.

The Surfer is brilliant, by the way. Cage plays a man returning to his Australian hometown, and it's got that perfect blend of psychological tension and sun-bleached madness that makes you remember why you fell in love with movies in the first place. All of which got me thinking about the lazy narrative that's been doing the rounds lately: that nostalgia is killing cinema. (Speaking of nostalgia, take a look at our picks of the best movie posters of all time.)

