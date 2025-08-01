This Thunderbolt 5 dock is lightning fast, charges your laptop, and looks like a spaceship (and it's got $45 off)

Features
By published

I've heard about future-proofing, but this is silly.

Anker Prime Thunderbolt 5 Dock
(Image credit: Future / Ian Evenden)

It is a fact universally acknowledged that a young creative, in possession of a new laptop, must be in want of more USB ports. And a dock provides exactly that.

The need becomes even more pressing when it comes to the latest USB-C ports on the market, Thunderbolt 5. Faced with such an unstoppable torrent of data, it’s an irrepressible human need to hang as many peripherals on it as possible, and a dock enables this to extremes, with video and data ports, card slots and networking.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Evenden
Ian Evenden
Freelance writer

Ian Evenden has been a journalist for over 20 years, starting in the days of QuarkXpress 4 and Photoshop 5. He now mainly works in Creative Cloud and Google Docs, but can always find a use for a powerful laptop or two. When not sweating over page layout or photo editing, you can find him peering at the stars or growing vegetables.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.