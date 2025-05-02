I've tested the Apple Mac Studio M4 Max, and it's clearly just gotten better

The M4 Max makeover has it looking better and working faster than ever before.

Reviews
By published
Apple Mac Studio M4 Max
(Image: © Future / Ian Evenden)

Our Verdict

It’s not cheap, especially once you start adding options, but the Mac Studio M4 Max sees Apple’s best desktop get even better. It’s a heck of a lot of computer in a compact case, and if you can put it to work will blaze through any task you set it.

For

  • Very powerful
  • Compact and quiet
  • Lots of fast ports

Against

  • Rather expensive
  • Niche appeal
  • Not upgradable

Jump To:

Do you ever play the Apple Store game? It’s where you pick a Mac and add upgrade after upgrade, trying to get it to the highest price possible. The Mac Pro was always the king of this game, especially when Apple was offering things like Afterburner and fibre channel cards, but a Mac Studio can be built that costs over £14,000 before you start adding software.

That model comes with 512GB of RAM, which for those of us who once believed no one would need more than 640KB looks like an enormous number. The Mac Studio we have here for review has a much more reasonable 128GB alongside its 16-core M4 Max, with a 1TB SSD, but it’s still a complete monster in a compact outer shell that has to be the dream computer for any kind of creative work.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

CPU:

Apple M4 Max (16-core)

NPU:

16‑core Neural Engine

Graphics:

Integrated, 40 cores

Memory:

128GB

Storage:

1TB SSD

Ports:

4x Thunderbolt 5, 2x USB 3 Type-A (5Gbps), 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x 10Gbps Ethernet, 3.5mm headphone jack; 2x USB-C (10Gbps, front), 1x SDXC reader (front)

Wireless connectivity:

Wi‑Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

Dimensions:

9.5 x 19.7 x 19.7 cm

Weight:

2.74 kg

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Benchmark scores

Testing suite

Test name (higher is better unless specified)

Apple Mac Studio M4 Max

HP OMEN 35L

MacBook Air M4

GEEKBENCH 6

CPU Single-core:

4037

3019

3721

Row 1 - Cell 0

CPU Multi-core:

26,070

19,397

14,866

Row 2 - Cell 0

GPU OpenCL:

114,523

245,249

34,868

CINEBENCH 2024

CPU single-core:

189

131

173

Row 4 - Cell 0

CPU multi-core:

2099

1806

736

Row 5 - Cell 0

GPU:

16,697

26,194

3867

TOPAZ VIDEO AI

Enhancement:

55.24

117.67

24.94

Row 7 - Cell 0

Slowmo:

141.53

337.48

46.77

Row 8 - Cell 0

Combined:

884.23

1992.79

341.56

ON1 RESIZE

200% resize time (lower is better):

31,995.8ms

7135ms

Row 9 - Cell 4

PUGETBENCH for PHOTOSHOP

Overall:

13,912

8924

Row 10 - Cell 4
Row 11 - Cell 0

General:

120

90.3

99.1

Row 12 - Cell 0

Filter:

74.8

88.2

106

PUGETBENCH for DAVINCI RESOLVE

Overall:

8764

9742

3124

Row 14 - Cell 0

GPU Effects:

74.8

104

14.7

Row 15 - Cell 0

Fusion score:

106

87.5

39.1

Row 16 - Cell 0

AI score:

43.1

101

16.3

Row 17 - Cell 0

H.264 encoding:

94.86fps

112fps

202.94fps

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Mac Studio M4 Max score card

Attributes

Notes

Rating

Design:

Looks amazing on any desk.

5/5

Features:

Lots of fast ports, but not upgradable.

3/5

Performance:

The best Mac around, immense power for the size.

5/5

Value:

Expensive, and gets geometrically more so with every upgrade added.

3/5

The Verdict
9

out of 10

Apple Mac Studio M4 Max (2025)

It’s not cheap, especially once you start adding options, but the Mac Studio M4 Max sees Apple’s best desktop get even better. It’s a heck of a lot of computer in a compact case, and if you can put it to work will blaze through any task you set it.

Ian Evenden
Ian Evenden
Freelance writer

Ian Evenden has been a journalist for over 20 years, starting in the days of QuarkXpress 4 and Photoshop 5. He now mainly works in Creative Cloud and Google Docs, but can always find a use for a powerful laptop or two. When not sweating over page layout or photo editing, you can find him peering at the stars or growing vegetables.

