It’s not cheap, especially once you start adding options, but the Mac Studio M4 Max sees Apple’s best desktop get even better. It’s a heck of a lot of computer in a compact case, and if you can put it to work will blaze through any task you set it.

Do you ever play the Apple Store game? It’s where you pick a Mac and add upgrade after upgrade, trying to get it to the highest price possible. The Mac Pro was always the king of this game, especially when Apple was offering things like Afterburner and fibre channel cards, but a Mac Studio can be built that costs over £14,000 before you start adding software.

That model comes with 512GB of RAM, which for those of us who once believed no one would need more than 640KB looks like an enormous number. The Mac Studio we have here for review has a much more reasonable 128GB alongside its 16-core M4 Max, with a 1TB SSD, but it’s still a complete monster in a compact outer shell that has to be the dream computer for any kind of creative work.

So, is it one of the best computers for video editing? Yes it is. Why? Read on.

Key specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU: Apple M4 Max (16-core) NPU: 16‑core Neural Engine Graphics: Integrated, 40 cores Memory: 128GB Storage: 1TB SSD Ports: 4x Thunderbolt 5, 2x USB 3 Type-A (5Gbps), 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x 10Gbps Ethernet, 3.5mm headphone jack; 2x USB-C (10Gbps, front), 1x SDXC reader (front) Wireless connectivity: Wi‑Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions: 9.5 x 19.7 x 19.7 cm Weight: 2.74 kg

(Image credit: Future / Ian Evenden)

Design and build

• Excellent compact design

• Even comes in a nice box

If you’ve not encountered a Mac Studio before, it’s easy to think of it as a Mac Mini on steroids, spliced with the last remaining strands of the G4 Cube’s DNA in some secret California lab before being set loose on the world. It’s not, really, as it is bulkier in real life than it appears in photos. It has a heft and a presence the Mini can’t match, and while our memories of the Cube are hazy - it was last on our desk over 20 years ago - we don’t remember it being this wide. Perhaps it’s the Studio’s squat height that makes it appear denser.

At least it’s more accessible than either the Cube or the Mini. You don’t have to turn it over to press the power button, and the ports aren’t tucked away underneath like they were on the Cube. There's no grille at the top to release heat, and there are even two USB-C ports, an SD card reader at the front of the unit, and a power light. Start it up for the first time, and you get the requisite Mac chime - it’s a highly successful amalgam of hardware and software.

Apple’s packaging design in 2025 is also some of the best around. The tear strips on the boxes that allow easy access while letting you see at a glance if it’s been previously opened or not are fun, as is the carrying handle built into the top of the Studio’s box, so that you can leave the Apple Store and show everyone in the street what you’ve just bought, is cute but of questionable utility, like the handle built into the Nintendo GameCube.

The box flaps open to reveal the Studio wrapped in protective paper (as is the power lead, which is a lovely combination of flexible and tough) and as you peel it off there's a feeling of chinky solidity about the whole experience. You’ll marvel at the Studio when you reveal it, and while that might sound trite, we don’t want to get so jaded that we don’t feel something on unboxing a new computer like this.

Design score: 5/5

(Image credit: Future / Ian Evenden)

Features

• Lots of Thunderbolt ports

• Not upgradable after purchase

As a desktop machine, the Mac Studio isn’t expected to move much, so having some ports on the front is an excellent decision. The front USB-C ports may not be Thunderbolt 5 (you need the M4 Ultra version for that) but 10Gbps is plenty fast enough for most things. Having so many Thunderbolt 5 ports (plus an HDMI) around the back means the Studio’s party trick is being able to output to up to five external displays at the same time, which should be enough for anyone.

A lot of the cleverness of the modern Mac comes down to its operating system, which can take a little getting used to if you’re a regular Windows user (Apple’s merging of mouse and trackpad preferences means the backwards ‘natural’ scrolling, which makes sense on a laptop, is switched on for a mouse by default, sending us into a fury of Settings app panes to change it) but overall is a sleek and well made place to spend your time.

Apple Intelligence is integrated, though you can choose at setup whether you want to switch it on or not. While the writing tools may be useful if you’re sending a lot of emails, and the ability to summarise notifications can be handy if you’re trying to work and keep getting interrupted by things you need to read, they’re not something that will cause you to buy this particular Mac over a Windows machine.

One thing about the compact Macs is their complete lack of upgradability. Gone are the days when you could split a Mac Mini open with a wallpaper scraper - or unscrew the bottom of the newer models - to upgrade the RAM or replace an ailing hard drive with a shiny new SATA SSD.

For a machine that should be expected to last several years, a bit of future-proofing is a good idea, and while you can add extra storage via Thunderbolt, you can’t do the same for RAM. The base model 14-core M4 Max Studio comes with 36GB of memory, split between system and graphics, and while Apple’s memory management software is second to none, boosting this to the next level (48GB, also the base amount for the M4 Max with 16 cores) or adding £200 to get to 64GB sounds like a much better idea.

The 512GB model is aimed at those using memory-hungry LLMs or AutoCAD projects, and it’s probably overkill even for video editing and 3D work, and sticking to 128GB helps keep the price down too.

Feature score: 3/5

(Image credit: Future / Ian Evenden)

Benchmark scores

We test every one of our laptops using the same benchmarking software suite to give you a thorough overview of its suitability for creatives of all disciplines and levels. This includes:

• Geekbench: Tests the CPU for single-core and multi-core power, and the GPU for the system's potential for gaming, image processing, or video editing.

• Cinebench: Tests the CPU and GPU's ability to run Cinema 4D and Redshift.

• Topaz Video AI: We use Topaz Video AI to test the system's ability to upscale video and convert video to slow-motion.

• PugetBench for Creators: We use the PugetBench for Creators benchmarking suite to test the system's ability to run several key tasks in Photoshop and DaVinci Resolve Studio, as well as its performance when encoding/transcoding video.

• ON1 Resize AI: Tests the system's ability to resize 5 photos to 200% in a batch process.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Benchmark scores Testing suite Test name (higher is better unless specified) Apple Mac Studio M4 Max HP OMEN 35L MacBook Air M4 GEEKBENCH 6 CPU Single-core: 4037 3019 3721 Row 1 - Cell 0 CPU Multi-core: 26,070 19,397 14,866 Row 2 - Cell 0 GPU OpenCL: 114,523 245,249 34,868 CINEBENCH 2024 CPU single-core: 189 131 173 Row 4 - Cell 0 CPU multi-core: 2099 1806 736 Row 5 - Cell 0 GPU: 16,697 26,194 3867 TOPAZ VIDEO AI Enhancement: 55.24 117.67 24.94 Row 7 - Cell 0 Slowmo: 141.53 337.48 46.77 Row 8 - Cell 0 Combined: 884.23 1992.79 341.56 ON1 RESIZE 200% resize time (lower is better): 31,995.8ms 7135ms Row 9 - Cell 4 PUGETBENCH for PHOTOSHOP Overall: 13,912 8924 Row 10 - Cell 4 Row 11 - Cell 0 General: 120 90.3 99.1 Row 12 - Cell 0 Filter: 74.8 88.2 106 PUGETBENCH for DAVINCI RESOLVE Overall: 8764 9742 3124 Row 14 - Cell 0 GPU Effects: 74.8 104 14.7 Row 15 - Cell 0 Fusion score: 106 87.5 39.1 Row 16 - Cell 0 AI score: 43.1 101 16.3 Row 17 - Cell 0 H.264 encoding: 94.86fps 112fps 202.94fps

(Image credit: Future / Ian Evenden)

Performance

• Lots of power

• Cool and quiet

The Cinebench 2024 GPU score puts the M4 Max’s pixel-pushing power right between the desktop versions of the GeForce RTX 4060 and RTX 4070 Super cards, way ahead of even the best integrated graphics solution such as the AMD Radeon 8050S in the Asus ROG Flow Z13. In the same test, the M4 Max’s multi-core performance is more than four times better than the Intel Core Ultra 7 265V (an eight-core laptop chip), and also beats the Intel Core Ultra 7 265K in the HP Omen 35L gaming PC (a 20-core desktop chip) though only by a little. It's a remarkable result for such a small machine without the benefit of heavy-duty cooling. There is an internal fan at work in the Studio, but you’d never know it under normal workloads.

When it comes to creative apps, the M4 Max stacks up well against other computers. Because of course it does. While the MacBook Air M4 wasn’t too far behind the MacBook Pro M4 in our tests, the Mac Studio M4 Max takes the lead and heads for the horizon. It posts a score in Topaz Video AI that’s more than double that of the Apple laptops, and is only beaten by Windows machines running the very latest Nvidia cards. In DaVinci Resolve Studio it’s only a tiny bit behind a PC using an RTX 4080 Super 16GB, beating the performance of an RTX 4060 Ti, and the same is true in Photoshop, where the M4 Max comes up just lower than the HP Omen 35L, which is a much larger and noisier (though slightly cheaper) machine.

While jumping through hoops for our tests, the Mac Studio stayed almost silent. If the fan was running inside that monolithic exterior, we didn’t notice it over the usual CB Towers soundtrack of an office fan and the birds chirping outside the window.

Performance score: 5/5

(Image credit: Future / Ian Evenden)

Price

Excellent performance like this always comes at a price, as does the kind of compact design and efficient cooling that make the Mac Studio such a joy to have on your desk. The base model comes in at $1,999/£2,099, but the version I tested would set you back $3,699/£3,799 before discounts.

You could opt for a Windows machine with a potent graphics card, and have the same kind of brute-force rendering for a lower cost, but you’d miss out on the finesse that Apple has brought to the desktop computer space with both its hardware design and its operating system.

Value score: 3/5

Who is it for?

• Video editors and power users

As the creative’s dream computer, it’s suitable for anyone who moves pixels about and makes things look good. It’s overkill for many situations - Photoshop will run almost as well on much cheaper machines, as will a web browser - but if you’re video editing, rendering, using AI or perhaps doing all three things at once, the Mac Studio is one of the best desktop PCs around.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mac Studio M4 Max score card Attributes Notes Rating Design: Looks amazing on any desk. 5/5 Features: Lots of fast ports, but not upgradable. 3/5 Performance: The best Mac around, immense power for the size. 5/5 Value: Expensive, and gets geometrically more so with every upgrade added. 3/5

(Image credit: Future / Ian Evenden)

Buy it if...

You can afford it

You need it

You like Macs

Don't buy it if...

You’d rather have a laptop

Or a Windows machine

Or anything cheaper

